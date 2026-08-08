Five Surprise Players Turning Heads During Buffalo Bills Training Camp

The Buffalo Bills held their final training camp practice at St. John Fisher University on Friday, although that won't end their camp. They now head back to Orchard Park and continue their practices, beginning with their annual Return of the Blue & Red practice at Highmark Stadium.

There will be plenty of excitement for the practice considering it will be the first time the Bills play in the new Highmark Stadium. Once that is done, they will begin to prepare for their first preseason game on August 15 against the Carolina Panthers.

Buffalo will have roughly one month from that date until the regular season begins, which gives the players plenty of time to earn their place on the team. As is always the case, the fight for roster spots has intensified during camp, especially with these five players surprisingly turning heads.

Kani Walker, CB

Bills defensive back Kani Walker high-fives fans as the takes the field during day two of Buffalo Bills training camp. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hardly any player has gained ground the way undrafted free agent Kani Walker has. The cornerback out of Arkansas has excellent size at 6-foot-2 and 204 pounds and has used that to cause issues for wide receivers on the boundary. His physicality and instincts have been on full display and as Bills On SI's John Green wrote, he's made a strong case for a spot on the 53-man roster.

Keonta Jenkins, LB

Buffalo Bills linebacker Keonta Jenkins enters the field during training camp at St. John Fisher University. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keonta Jenkins made the roster as an undrafted free agent in 2025, and recorded nine tackles in three games. This season, he looks ready to carve out an even larger role in the defense. Bills On SI's Ralph Ventre says the converted safety is "playing like he has something to prove" and is climbing up the depth chart. Buffalo isn't incredibly deep at inside linebacker, which leaves the door open for Jenkins, and he's taking full advantage.

Phidarian Mathis, DT

Bills Phidarian Mathis warms up before practice at Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Buffalo is moving to a 3-4 base, which has led to some excitement for Ed Oliver and Deone Walker in the new scheme. Another defensive lineman who has thrown his name into the mix is Phidarian Mathis, who has been stacking strong practices on top of one another. Earlier this week, Walker suffered an elbow injury, which allowed Mathis to step up and he's taken full advantage while standing out as a great run-stuffer.

Jalon Kilgore, S

Bills Jalon Kilgore laughs before practice at Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fifth-round pick Jalon Kilgore joined the Bills with an impressive skill set, and he's put that on display during camp. Kilgore began his breakout during the third practice when he recorded an interception and had multiple pass breakups. His ability to play either safety position as well as the slot gives him plenty of versatility and could help him carve out a big role as a rookie.

Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB

Bills LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr signs autographs at the end of day 6 of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Another rookie who has been a stud during camp is linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr. The TCU prodcut took advantage of Terrel Bernard and Dorian Williams missing time and asserted himself into the starting conversation. Elarms-Orr has earned the praise of Jim Leonhard, and Bills On SI writer Joh Green said he's become the "talk of town" for Buffalo.

Elarms-Orr was known for playing with plenty of physicality, but it's been his football IQ and awareness that has stood out in camp. He's rarely been out of position and has made plays both against the run and in coverage, even knocking down multiple passes when playing against the first team.

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