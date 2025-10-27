How two Bills' free-agent DL additions came off suspension and to the rescue
The Buffalo Bills need their two free-agent defensive line additions now more than ever.
While edge rusher Michael Hoecht and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi were serving six-game suspensions (for NFL drug policy violations), the Bills lost four interior linemen to injuries and struggled mightily to stop opposing ball carriers on a weekly basis.
Fortunately, the Bills were able to add two capable bodies to a depleted position group in Week 8 against the Carolina Panthers, and Hoecht and Ogunjobi wasted no time making their presence felt in a 40-9 victory.
Collectively, the Bills' defense had, arguably, its best performance through seven games. Buffalo's linemen registered seven sacks while the defense held Carolina to 114 yards rushing — 26 yards under its average coming into Week 8.
Hoecht and Ogunjobi, who signed back in March, finished their Bills' debut with three tackles apiece. Hoecht, who also had 1.5 sacks, played 40 of a possible 61 defensive snaps. Ogunjobi logged 29 snaps, a 48 percent share.
"Wanted to [take an] everything-in-moderation approach with Larry, with Michael, with Max. I don't know the final rep counts on those in terms of how it turned out, but that was the goal," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott.
Hoecht provides instant 'edge'
Hoecht took full advantage making his presence felt, and the head coach was one of the first to notice.
“Good to have him. He really is. He's a tone-setter for us," said McDermott. "He walked in. I think we talked Monday or so, and he's just great."
One aspect of Hoecht's game that makes him highmark valuable is versatility. He's athletic and strong enough to line up at multiple spots. He can play on the edge, flip inside, if needed, and even drop back at the snap simulating a linebacker.
"Even though he's only been here just now one game, in theory, he understands how the game is played. Just a guy that we can add up front for us and gives us an edge," said McDermott.
Ogunjobi to rescue
While Ogunjobi's veteran presence and energy were welcomed additions, his importance increased dramatically when starting DT ED Oliver was lost to a late first-half biceps injury.
“You just understand the situation. This is the nature of the game, the nature of the business. Things happen, so, you got to stay prepared and understand that when your number's called, you got to be ready," said Ogunjobi.
With Oliver expected to miss extended time, Ogunjobi and rookie Deone Walker are the lone healthy defensive tackles on the Bills' 53-man roster. Veteran DaQuan Jones is week to week with a calf injury while rookie TJ Sanders is on Injured Reserve.
“I think being able to get back on the field, figure out the things that I want to work on, things that I'm doing well, and just continue to build," said Ogunjobi.
The Bills are certainly glad he's back on the field now more than ever. And Hoecht, too.
