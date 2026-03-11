Bills Dream Trade Target Is on Market After Ravens Back Out of Maxx Crosby Trade

Just like that, the Buffalo Bills’ dream trade target is back on the market after the Baltimore Ravens backed out of a previously-reported trade to acquire star pass rusher Maxx Crosby.

Crosby failed his physical on Tuesday, according to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, which caused the Ravens to reconsider their decision to send two first-round picks to the Las Vegas Raiders for their five-time Pro Bowler.

“The Baltimore Ravens have backed out of our trade agreement for Maxx Crosby,” read a statement from the Raiders. “We will have no further comment at this time.”

One’s loss is another’s gain, and despite Crosby’s health status in doubt, the Bills should now consider buying low on the defensive superstar.

Bills were previously interested

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) leaves the field following a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Buffalo previously expressed interest in acquiring Crosby before the reported trade between Baltimore and Las Vegas, but the price was too high at that time, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

“At the combine, the Raiders found a robust market for Crosby, as you’d expect,” wrote Breer. “The framework of Vegas’s ask at that point was built off the Dallas-Green Bay blockbuster in August, which brought Micah Parsons to the Packers for two first-round picks and DT Kenny Clark.”

He added, “A dividing line for the Raiders was where the picks being discussed landed in the first round,” continued Breer. “The Cowboys held the 12th pick, while the Ravens had the 14th selection. And it led to teams bowing out.

“The Bills were the most prominent example, holding the 26th pick, which was 500 points on the Jimmy Johnson draft chart, less valuable than Dallas’s pick, and 400 points less valuable than Baltimore’s pick. … That meant Buffalo would essentially have to add a second-round pick to whatever Dallas or Baltimore offered, which is why, in the end, the Bills bowed out of the bidding.”

With that said, now that Crosby appears to be damaged goods, and the Raiders have already moved forward with their free-agent plan, the price to obtain his services is sure to come down if Las Vegas continues to pursue a trade.

His past

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Crosby’s 2025 season ended due to a knee injury that later required surgery. He has battled injuries throughout his career, including a high-ankle sprain sustained in 2024. He has missed seven games over the last two seasons. Prior to the ’24 campaign, 28-year-old had appeared in each of his team’s regular-season games over the previous four years.

Over his seven-year career, Crosby has recorded 69.5 sacks, 164 quarterback hits and 133 tackles for loss. He has been named to the Pro Bowl each of the past five seasons and is coming off a 10-sack season in 2025. He has recorded 44.5 sacks over the past four seasons.

The Bills haven’t had a player record 10 or more sacks in a season since Leonard Floyd recorded 10.5 during the 2023 season. Greg Rousseau led the Bills in sacks a year ago with seven, while Buffalo finished 20th in the NFL with 36 sacks as a team in 2025.

If healthy, Crosby would bring an immediate boost to the Bills’ pass rush and could be quite the addition at the right price. A 2026 first-rounder and 2027 second-rounder could do the trick, and if so, the Bills should consider it.