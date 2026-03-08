Four-Point Plan for the Buffalo Bills' Perfect Free Agency

Free agency is right around the corner, and the Buffalo Bills have already triggered several moves in anticipation of the legal tampering period opening Monday at noon.

The Bills have made a blockbuster trade, signed a list of players and cut bait on a few key contributors to clear much-needed cap space as they prepare to revamp their roster entering a new era.

Brandon Beane still has his work cut out for him before the team can be a player in the open market, but there are a few expectations with which the Bills enter the offseason.

Here is a four-point plan for what would be a perfect Bills free agency.

1. Add an established edge rusher

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jonathan Greenard (58) warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

With Greg Rousseau coming off an inspiring end to the 2025 season, the goal for the Bills this offseason is to find his running mate. They tried this past season with veteran Joey Bosa, but his performance was up and down, and he will likely walk in free agency.

A favorable option for the Bills moving forward is Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard, who has reportedly become available via trade. A shoulder injury hampered his production in ’25. But the soon-to-be 29-year-old recorded 24.5 sacks in the two previous seasons combined, including a Pro Bowl nod in 2024.

Greenard will carry a sizable cap hit over the next two years. But if the Bills can rework his contract, perhaps with an extension, and swing a deal that includes a third or fourth-round pick, he would be a nice addition for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.

2. Continue to bolster wide receiver position

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney (1) makes a catch against the New York Jets during the second half at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The Bills traded a second-round pick for DJ Moore earlier in the week to boost a significant position of need. But that’s not enough.

Buffalo should continue to seek additional pass catchers to better surround quarterback Josh Allen, and that starts with free agency. Various attractive options have been floated throughout the media sphere over the past several weeks and months. One lesser-discussed name who was recently cut is former Atlanta Falcons veteran Darnell Mooney.

He is set to command around $7 to $8 million in average annual value (AAV) on the free-agent market and is a reasonable option to bolster the team’s WR group. Mooney has some versatility to his game, with 74% of his snaps coming out wide and 26% coming in the slot.

The Bills have expressed a desire to add players who can move about the formation, and Mooney would fit that bill at a low cost. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound burner would be a good dart throw, as he is not too far removed from a 2024 season in which he recorded 992 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 15.5 yards per catch.

3. Plan to replace David Edwards

Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller (77) and offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during training camp. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

With the Bills re-signing center Connor McGovern to a four-year deal, that likely spells the end for David Edwards in Buffalo. It’s difficult to imagine the team bringing both players back, given the sizable contract Edwards is expected to attract on the open market.

The most likely move for the Bills is an in-house option, with both Alec Anderson and Sedrick Van Pran-Granger likely to compete for the starting role left behind by Edwards’ expected departure. But the Bills should still add a veteran piece in case things don’t work out with one of their various young offensive linemen on their roster.

If the Bills aren’t so confident in Anderson and Van Pran-Granger stepping in at this point, maybe they make another minor splash to bring back former Bills OL Wyatt Teller, who the Browns released. The team's former fifth-round pick is projected to earn around $10 million AAV in free agency, per Spotrac, but maybe his old team can get him to take a hometown discount to return and play for a Super Bowl contender.

4. Sign a veteran linebacker

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) runs onto the field during player introductions. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Finally, the Bills must bolster the center of their defense as they get set to move forward under new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s 3-4 defense. Leo Chenal has been a popular player linked to Leonhard since his college days at the University of Wisconsin, where Leonhard served as defensive coordinator and interim head coach.

Chenal was named the Big Ten’s Linebacker of the Year in 2021 under Leonhard’s tutelage before he was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs, with whom he spent the first four seasons of his professional career. Over those four years, the 25-year-old appeared in 65 games, including 44 starts, recording 218 tackles and seven sacks.

Along with his previous connection to Leonhard, another benefit of adding Chenal is that he could cost as little as $5 to $7M AAV on the open market, allowing the Bills to spend more at other positions of need.