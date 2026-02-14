Bills' DT Must Prove Himself to Remain on Bills' Roster Under New Regime

With the Buffalo Bills entering the 2026 season with a brand-new coaching staff under first-year head coach Joe Brady, there’s no telling which players will be coming and which will be going as the team assembles itself heading into the new year.

There are sure to be new names brought in via trade or free agency, while a few players currently on the roster may not be sticking around for too long.

One of the players who may wind up on the chopping block is defensive tackle DeWayne Carter, who will have some work to do once he is healthy enough to return from an Achilles injury that ended his 2025 campaign.

Carter recently appeared in a video with The Sick Podcast’s Michael F. Florio and discussed the addition of new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard and his eagerness to get started once recovered.

RELATED: Buffalo Bills Add Two-Time Super Bowl Coach to Joe Brady's Staff

Bills defensive tackle DeWayne Carter heads to the field on the opening day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher Universtiy. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

Quick chat

“I haven’t got to speak to Coach Leonhard yet, I’m hoping to when I go back to Buffalo,” said Carter. “When I’ll meet him. Introduce myself and get an idea of what we’re going to do next year.”

Carter added, “Obviously, coming from the Broncos, they’re another great defense. Specifically that front. That front was unreal. Those guys get after it every down—run, pass, whatever. They get after it. So, I’m excited to see what he brings from that as well, mixing it up with us and the guys we got in our room.”

The hope for Carter is that he will get that opportunity, as there is no guarantee he will stick around the organization in his third professional season.

MORE: President Trump Pardons Former Buffalo Bills RB for Previous Crimes

Bills DT DeWayne Carter is excited for his new DC Jim Leonhard 🙌#thesickpodcast @MichaelFFlorio pic.twitter.com/KODUMAPFtI — The Sick Podcast - Bills Banter (@sickpodbills) February 12, 2026

Disappointing start

The former third-round pick’s career has gotten off to a rough start.

He appeared in just 11 games during his rookie season, failing to make a significant impact while recording just 14 tackles. He tore his Achilles tendon before the start of his second year in the league, resulting in an entire season lost due to injury. Even before the season-ending ailment, Carter appeared to be on the bubble to make the Bills’ opening-day roster.

Now, with a new defensive system set to be installed under Leonhard, who is expected to deploy a 3-4 front rather than the 4-3 the Bills played under former head coach Sean McDermott, Carter’s future is once again in question.

He will have to prove himself throughout the offseason and training camp if he hopes to remain on the Bills’ roster moving forward. If he fails to do so, we might see another of Brandon Beane’s draft picks wasted with a cut before the 2026 season opener.