Two Superstar Free-Agent WRs Buffalo Bills should pursue, per NFL analyst

NFL free agency is just weeks away, and the rumors are starting to heat up.

The Buffalo Bills will have to fill several holes at various positions as they transition into a new era in 2026. That includes the wide receiver room, which underperformed this past season.

With Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, and others not measuring up the past couple of years, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer believes there are two names set to hit the market that should have the Bills mighty interested.

RELATED: Buffalo Bills Linked to Up-and-Coming WR Amid Free Agency Rumors

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

One option

With Buffalo needing a boost on the outside, Breer proposed a couple of options that President of Football Operations Brandon Beane should pursue.

The first is a familiar name among Bills fans: the Seattle Seahawks’ Rashid Shaheed, whom the team went after near the trade deadline, only to come up short. Shaheed is coming off a Super Bowl victory with Seattle, and the Sports Illustrated writer believes he would be a good fit with the Bills.

“Rashid Shaheed, who may be a match made in heaven for Josh Allen—a deep threat who could weaponize Allen’s ability to push the ball downfield,” wrote Breer. “Shaheed’s never had a season with 60 catches or 750 yards, but the potential tied to his game-breaking ability is tantalizing.”

Shaheed helped propel the Seahawks’ trek to Super Bowl LX, recording a kick and punt return touchdown after being acquired by the team during the regular season. He finished nine regular-season games with Seattle, having recorded 15 receptions for 188 yards, including a long reception of 33 yards. He made three catches for 78 yards, including a 51-yard catch.

MORE: Super Bowl Champion LB is Intriguing Buffalo Bills' Free Agent Option

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) leaves the field after losing a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Another choice

Breer also mentioned Indianapolis Colts WR Alec Pierce as a player who could help the Bills tremendously. Pierce was one of the premier deep threats in the NFL in 2025, recording an average yards per reception rate of 21.3 on 47 catches this season. The year before, his average yards per reception was 22.3. He has recorded long receptions of 66, 65, 58 and 47 yards respectively in the past four seasons.

“Add Pierce’s 6’3”, 211-pound frame to the equation, and how he would fit alongside Khalil Shakir and Dalton Kincaid, and he’d be the one for me,” wrote Breer.

He continued, “Add Pierce to Shakir, Kincaid, Keon Coleman, Dawson Knox and James Cook, and I think Allen would be positioned for a real run.

The Bills’ pass catcher with the highest rate of yards per reception in 2025 was a tight end, Kincaid, who totaled 14.6 yards per reception. Joshua Palmer led Bills WRs in yards per reception with a rate of 13.8.

It’s safe to say either Shaheed or Pierce would be immense upgrades for the Bills in the passing game.