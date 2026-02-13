Buffalo Bills Add Two-Time Super Bowl Coach to Joe Brady's Staff

The Buffalo Bills have made a few more additions to Joe Brady’s coaching staff, including a former head coach who led two teams to the Super Bowl.

Among a list of promotions and coaching staff additions announced on Thursday, the Bills brought in John Fox as a senior assistant coach. Fox previously guided the Carolina Panthers to Super Bowl XXXVIII and the Denver Broncos to Super Bowl XLVIII, but failed to win both games.

RELATED: Two Superstar Free-Agent WRs Buffalo Bills should pursue, per NFL analyst

Chicago Bears head coach John Fox and Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris (25) meet at midfield following the second half at Soldier Field. Denver won 17-15. | Dennis Wierzbicki-Imagn Images

Where he’s been

Since he was fired by the Broncos following the 2014 season, Fox spent three seasons as the Chicago Bears head coach from 2015 to 2017. He then stepped away from the game for a few seasons before reentering the fold as a senior defensive assistant for the Indianapolis Colts in 2022 and then took on the same role with the Detroit Lions in 2023.

Fox’s career record as a head coach is 133-123 over 16 NFL seasons. His playoff record is 8-7, including the two Super Bowl defeats. The longtime coaching veteran is expected to bring loads of experience to a first-time head coach's staff. A valuable addition for Brady and the Bills.

MORE: Super Bowl Champion LB is Intriguing Buffalo Bills' Free Agent Option

We've made some additions to our coaching staff.



Here's everything you need to know: https://t.co/Z1mmeZvVYE pic.twitter.com/bcPwfJTliJ — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) February 13, 2026

A few promotions

Along with hiring Fox, the Bills promoted Rob Boras to run game coordinator/tight ends coach. He had previously served as the team’s TEs coach since 2017. D.J. Mangas also earned a promotion, as the former offensive assistant will now be the team’s assistant wide receivers coach. Offensive quality control coach Kyle Shurmur also saw his role increase with a promotion, as he has been named the Bills’ assistant quarterbacks coach.

On the defensive side of the ball, Joe Danna was also promoted, now taking the title of secondary coach. Danna joined the Bills’ staff in 2023 as safeties coach, a role in which he served the past three seasons. Additionally, assistant defensive line coach Jason Rebrovich had his role upgraded to senior defensive assistant.

RELATED: Buffalo Bills' New Stadium is 'Waste of Money' Says Former Star WR

Buffalo Bills running backs coach Kelly Skipper walks the field before a pre-season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Other notes

Several other coaches will be sticking around with the Bills, including assistant offensive line coach Austin Gund, pass game specialist/game management Mark Lubbock, running backs coach Kelly Skipper, assistant special teams coach Turner West and offensive assistant/fellowship coach Milli Wilson.

And with that, Brady’s staff is officially set for his first year as head coach. There will be other moves made in terms of personnel, but the Bills’ leadership team is in place for what is sure to be a pressure-packed season.