Aaron Rodgers Claims Bills' Defense Has 'One of The Best Players in The League'

As the Buffalo Bills' defense enters a new era, there have been questions about veteran nickel cornerback Taron Johnson's role moving forward.

There's been chatter about the size of his $11.4 million salary cap hit (per Spotrac) in 2026 along with uncertainty as to how well he'll fit into the Bills' new defensive scheme.

After listening to Aaron Rodgers, however, it's impossible to think defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard wouldn't want Johnson's services.

Johnson became a Bills' defensive staple under ex-head coach Sean McDermott. The 2018 fourth-round draft pick played both the run and pass so effectively that Buffalo practically used nickel as its base formation.

"I think Buffalo did this more than anybody, playing nickel to every personnel, because Taron Johnson is one of the best players in the league," said Rodgers during his latest Pat McAfee Show appearance. "He's one of the most underrated players in the league. He can play a box linebacker and stop the run and he can cover guys."

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks to pass as Buffalo Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa (57) defends during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Successful track record

Although he played his fewest snaps (570) over the last six seasons in 2025, the 29-year-old Johnson remained an important piece in McDermott's defensive operation.

Johnson was credited with three solo tackles in the Week 13 road win over Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers this past December. In 2024, his interception sealed a 23-20 road win over Rodgers and the New York Jets.

"The guy's played nickel, but he's also basically been half of a WILL linebacker just the way our defense was constructed," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane at the NFL Combine.

Since being drafted 114 picks after Josh Allen in 2018, Johnson has made 113 appearances, including 87 starts. He averages 71.5 tackles per season and has totaled 48 passes defensed and eight forced fumbles.

Potential position change

Johnson, an All-Pro in 2023, is under contract through 2027. Considering he carries a $9.5 million dead cap charge if cut this season, it's hard to see the Bills moving on from the versatile defender.

"Lot of love and respect for him [Johnson]. We're still figuring all those pieces out. How they'll use him," said Beane. "How much will he be on the field in Jim's defense? We played him damn near 90 percent. Those are the conversations. How much does Jim foresee him being on the field in his defense? Or is he gonna have another linebacker in his place a little bit more?"

Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson forces Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts to scramble away from him during second half action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 28, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even a transition to safety could be in the cards.

"Nothing's off the table. We'll look at everything and anything as we make these decisions," said Beane. "He's a good football player, so you never want to rule anything out if you think that's the best position for him."