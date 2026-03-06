Aaron Rodgers Claims Bills' Defense Has 'One of The Best Players in The League'
In this story:
As the Buffalo Bills' defense enters a new era, there have been questions about veteran nickel cornerback Taron Johnson's role moving forward.
There's been chatter about the size of his $11.4 million salary cap hit (per Spotrac) in 2026 along with uncertainty as to how well he'll fit into the Bills' new defensive scheme.
After listening to Aaron Rodgers, however, it's impossible to think defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard wouldn't want Johnson's services.
Johnson became a Bills' defensive staple under ex-head coach Sean McDermott. The 2018 fourth-round draft pick played both the run and pass so effectively that Buffalo practically used nickel as its base formation.
"I think Buffalo did this more than anybody, playing nickel to every personnel, because Taron Johnson is one of the best players in the league," said Rodgers during his latest Pat McAfee Show appearance. "He's one of the most underrated players in the league. He can play a box linebacker and stop the run and he can cover guys."
Successful track record
Although he played his fewest snaps (570) over the last six seasons in 2025, the 29-year-old Johnson remained an important piece in McDermott's defensive operation.
Johnson was credited with three solo tackles in the Week 13 road win over Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers this past December. In 2024, his interception sealed a 23-20 road win over Rodgers and the New York Jets.
"The guy's played nickel, but he's also basically been half of a WILL linebacker just the way our defense was constructed," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane at the NFL Combine.
Since being drafted 114 picks after Josh Allen in 2018, Johnson has made 113 appearances, including 87 starts. He averages 71.5 tackles per season and has totaled 48 passes defensed and eight forced fumbles.
Potential position change
Johnson, an All-Pro in 2023, is under contract through 2027. Considering he carries a $9.5 million dead cap charge if cut this season, it's hard to see the Bills moving on from the versatile defender.
"Lot of love and respect for him [Johnson]. We're still figuring all those pieces out. How they'll use him," said Beane. "How much will he be on the field in Jim's defense? We played him damn near 90 percent. Those are the conversations. How much does Jim foresee him being on the field in his defense? Or is he gonna have another linebacker in his place a little bit more?"
Even a transition to safety could be in the cards.
"Nothing's off the table. We'll look at everything and anything as we make these decisions," said Beane. "He's a good football player, so you never want to rule anything out if you think that's the best position for him."
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.