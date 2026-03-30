Bills Free Agent Option Back on the Table After Deal With Browns Dissolves

Days ago, it appeared AJ Epenesa was on his way out the door, headed to Cleveland upon agreeing to a free-agent deal with the Browns.

Not so fast.

Instead, Epenesa will remain on the open market after a reported issue with his medical evaluation.

Uncomfortable situation

Buffalo Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa (57) celebrates with defensive end Javon Solomon (56) after an interception during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The snag in the agreement between the Bills’ former second-round pick and the Browns was reported by ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi.

“The Browns won’t be signing DE A.J. Epenesa as was initially reported, per source,” posted the Browns beat reporter to X on Sunday. “Team wasn’t comfortable finalizing the deal after his physical.”

Oyefusi added in a follow-up post, “Epenesa visited the team’s facility last Monday, per the NFL’s transaction wire. The anticipation was that Epenesa would provide depth at DE and replace Cameron Thomas, who signed with the Falcons.”

Injury history

Bills edge A.J. Epenesa hits the blocking sled as he puts in reps alone on the practice field during the second day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, July 24, 2025 in Pittsford. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Epenesa, whom the Bills selected with the 54th overall pick in 2020, has been durable since entering the league. This past season, the 27-year-old appeared in 16 games and has played no fewer than 14 games per season throughout his entire six-year career.

“Really not sure what would have led the Browns to not sign off on it,” posted Dr. Kyle Trimble of Banged Up Bills to X. “Epenesa did have a neck injury heading into the divisional round and has 2 concussions previously among smaller issues.”

The veteran edge rusher recorded just 2.5 sacks a season ago, his lowest total since 2021. Still, it will be interesting to see the Bills’ interest in their former player, perhaps in a reserve role, behind Greg Rousseau and newly acquired Bradley Chubb.

Latest signings

Buffalo Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa (57) pressures New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Epenesa previously agreed to terms on a reported one-year, $5 million deal with the Browns. Buffalo recently welcomed back free-agent safety Damar Hamlin on a one-year pact, while veteran wide receiver Trent Sherfield also returned on a one-year deal.

It initially appeared as if the Bills were going away from recycling talent year after year. However, if Epenesa returns, it will push the trend back toward the same old song-and-dance we’ve seen from this front office over the past few years.

With that said, in this case, it may not be a bad idea, particularly considering the cost, which should be low given what Epenesa was set to earn on his reported deal with Cleveland. If the Bills can get him back at the same rate, it just might be worth it.

Worth considering

Buffalo Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa (57) reacts after a sack in the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Buffalo isn’t necessarily flush with pass rushers, and Epenesa’s experience would be more than what the other players currently on the depth chart have to offer.

Outside of Rousseau and Chubb, the pickings are slim. Michael Hoecht is coming off a torn Achilles, while 2025 third-round pick Landon Jackson is rehabbing a knee injury. Elsewhere on the depth chart, Buffalo is equipped with Javon Solomon and Andre Jones Jr., but neither is a realistic option entering the 2026 campaign.

If the Bills draft a high-level talent to supplement their presence on the edge, the need for a player of Epenesa’s caliber won’t be so urgent. But as things stand today, he would be an upgrade over the team’s current depth.