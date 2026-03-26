What Bills Trent Sherfield Signing Means for Buffalo's Wide Receiver Room

The Buffalo Bills made a few more modest free-agent signings on Thursday, including welcoming back Trent Sherfield to the team’s group of wide receivers on a one-year deal.

Sherfield previously spent the 2023 season with the Bills and now returns at a time when the team is in dire need of a boost at the position. So what should we expect from Sherfield in his second stint in Buffalo?

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Not much.

Last time around

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Trent Sherfield (16) enters the field before a game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The 30-year-old was brought in along with fellow WR Deonte Harty before the ’23 campaign as one of Brandon Beane’s many feeble attempts at bolstering a position at which the Bills’ president of football operations/general manager has struggled to find suitable options. Sherfield appeared in all 17 games for the Bills that season, but recorded just 11 receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown while serving as a regular special teams player.

He spent 2025 between two stops—the Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos—finishing with three receptions for 21 yards in 12 games. So don’t expect a whole lot in terms of passing-game production when Sherfield takes the field for the Bills in 2026.

He has likely been brought back to be a contributor on special teams while also providing veteran depth at wide receiver. Sherfield is a strong run blocker, so perhaps the Bills can get some utility out of that phase of his skill set.

Diving deeper

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Trent Sherfield (16) warms up against the Kansas City Chiefs prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Bills’ wide receiver depth chart now includes Sherfield, DJ Moore, Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Joshua Palmer, Mecole Hardman Jr., Stephen Gosnell and Jalen Virgil.

Tyrell Shavers is also on the roster, but he is rehabbing a season-ending knee injury sustained during Buffalo’s wild-card defeat at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars. If Shavers begins the season on the mend, Sherfield would be an option to step in and fill the role that Shavers filled a season ago—a low-volume pass catcher while playing a high percentage of the team’s special teams snaps.

This might be it for the Bills in terms of free-agent wide receiver additions. But by no means should Sherfield preclude them from selecting a top-level talent at the position in the upcoming NFL Draft.

A few options

Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

My top wide receiver target for the Bills is Denzel Boston out of Washington, a big, strong, physical target who can play above the rim. There are also other names worth considering, such as Texas A&M’s KC Concepcion, a small, shifty wide receiver who can make defenders miss in a phone booth and win down the field.

Sherfield doesn’t move the needle, but he is a nice signing nonetheless. With that said, Buffalo should remain in hot pursuit of a more meaningful addition to its group of offensive weapons. Beginning with its pick at No. 26 in the first round.

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