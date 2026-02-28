Bills 2026 NFL Combine Meeting Tracker: WRs Buffalo Spoke With Before Draft
The Buffalo Bills have started the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine with a bang, meeting with a multitude of players across several positions as they search for options for the upcoming draft.
Wide receivers stepped to the podium on Friday, as many revealed they have met with the Bills during their time in Indianapolis. Here is a list of those who have reportedly spoken with the team as of Friday evening.
Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson
The oft-injured Tyson has long been a hot prospect, as the 6-foot-2, 200-pound wide receiver possesses the speed and route-running ability that should translate well to the NFL level.
Mike Catalana of 13WHAM reported Tyson’s meeting with the Bills and then asked him about the idea of playing with Josh Allen in Buffalo.
“That would be amazing,” said Tyson. “I would love it.”
Texas A&M's KC Concepcion
Concepcion is an intriguing pass-catcher whose elusiveness helps him create massive yards after catch. He recorded 7.2 yards after catch per reception in 2025.
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound target’s meeting with the Bills was reported by WIVB’s Josh Reed, who posted to X that Concepcion’s father, Kevin Concepcion Sr., raised him to root for the Bills.
Washington’s Denzel Boston
Boston's big and strong frame would instantly provide the Bills with another option at the X receiver position, joining former second-round pick Keon Coleman.
Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com reported that the 6-foot-4, 210-pound pass catcher had met with the Bills. The former Washington WR termed his discussion with the team as a “great meeting.”
“The Bills, they went over some offensive scheme with me and got to learn who I was,” he said.
Indiana’s Omar Cooper Jr.
Cooper Jr. could also be a nice fit with the Bills, as the 6-foot, 204-pound WR can play inside and out and possesses the strength Buffalo is looking for at the position.
The Indiana standout’s conversation with Buffalo was reported by Ryan Talbot of Syracuse.com, who posted to X that the meeting took place on Wednesday.
Alabama’s Germie Bernard
Bernard is one of the lesser-known names that has reportedly stopped by to chat with the Bills at the combine. The former Alabama star stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 204 pounds, possessing the versatility needed to move throughout a team’s offensive formation, which is something Buffalo will covet throughout the draft process.
Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reported the meeting between the two sides.
UConn’s Skyler Bell
Bell is another potentially positionless player the Bills have said they are seeking through the draft process. He stands 6-foot, weighing 185 pounds and comes from a small school in the University of Connecticut, but offers big-time potential.
His meeting with the Bills was reported by Alec Courtier of 247 Sports.
Clemson's Antonio Williams
Williams stands 5-foot-11 and weighs 190 pounds and is best suited as a slot receiver with run-after-catch ability. Along with his work as a wide receiver, he also recorded 13 carries for 78 yards and a touchdown during the 2025 campaign.
NFL analyst Ryan Fowler reported Williams' meeting with the Bills.
