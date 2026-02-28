Bills 2026 NFL Combine Meeting Tracker: WRs Buffalo Spoke With Before Draft

The Buffalo Bills have started the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine with a bang, meeting with a multitude of players across several positions as they search for options for the upcoming draft.

Wide receivers stepped to the podium on Friday, as many revealed they have met with the Bills during their time in Indianapolis. Here is a list of those who have reportedly spoken with the team as of Friday evening.

Arizona State wideout Jordyn Tyson (WO40) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson

The oft-injured Tyson has long been a hot prospect, as the 6-foot-2, 200-pound wide receiver possesses the speed and route-running ability that should translate well to the NFL level.

Mike Catalana of 13WHAM reported Tyson’s meeting with the Bills and then asked him about the idea of playing with Josh Allen in Buffalo.

“That would be amazing,” said Tyson. “I would love it.”

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Texas A&M's KC Concepcion

Concepcion is an intriguing pass-catcher whose elusiveness helps him create massive yards after catch. He recorded 7.2 yards after catch per reception in 2025.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound target’s meeting with the Bills was reported by WIVB’s Josh Reed, who posted to X that Concepcion’s father, Kevin Concepcion Sr., raised him to root for the Bills.

Washington wideout Denzel Boston (WO08) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Washington’s Denzel Boston

Boston's big and strong frame would instantly provide the Bills with another option at the X receiver position, joining former second-round pick Keon Coleman.

Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com reported that the 6-foot-4, 210-pound pass catcher had met with the Bills. The former Washington WR termed his discussion with the team as a “great meeting.”

“The Bills, they went over some offensive scheme with me and got to learn who I was,” he said.

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) celebrates a touchdown with Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Elijah Sarratt (13). | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Indiana’s Omar Cooper Jr.

Cooper Jr. could also be a nice fit with the Bills, as the 6-foot, 204-pound WR can play inside and out and possesses the strength Buffalo is looking for at the position.

The Indiana standout’s conversation with Buffalo was reported by Ryan Talbot of Syracuse.com, who posted to X that the meeting took place on Wednesday.

Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard (5) evades a tackle by Georgia defensive back Daylen Everette (6) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Alabama’s Germie Bernard

Bernard is one of the lesser-known names that has reportedly stopped by to chat with the Bills at the combine. The former Alabama star stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 204 pounds, possessing the versatility needed to move throughout a team’s offensive formation, which is something Buffalo will covet throughout the draft process.

Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reported the meeting between the two sides.

UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell (1) runs the ball against the Air Force Falcons in the second half at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

UConn’s Skyler Bell

Bell is another potentially positionless player the Bills have said they are seeking through the draft process. He stands 6-foot, weighing 185 pounds and comes from a small school in the University of Connecticut, but offers big-time potential.

His meeting with the Bills was reported by Alec Courtier of 247 Sports.

Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams(0) reacts after a catch against Furman during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, November 22, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co Inc SC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Clemson's Antonio Williams

Williams stands 5-foot-11 and weighs 190 pounds and is best suited as a slot receiver with run-after-catch ability. Along with his work as a wide receiver, he also recorded 13 carries for 78 yards and a touchdown during the 2025 campaign.

NFL analyst Ryan Fowler reported Williams' meeting with the Bills.