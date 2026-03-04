Buffalo Bills Acquire New Defensive Star in Expert's Latest Mock Draft

Before all is said and done this offseason, the Buffalo Bills will have added more than a few names to bolster many positions on the defensive side of the ball.

One of the team’s most significant needs is linebacker, where a recent mock draft has the Bills landing one of the most talented players in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft. Georgia’s CJ Allen has been a hot name circulating throughout expert draft analysts’ projections over the past several weeks, with Buffalo becoming one of his most common landing spots.

In a mock draft conducted by The Draft Network’s Keith Sanchez, Allen is selected by the Bills with their first-round pick at No. 26.

Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (LB01) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“The hot topic in Buffalo has been the receiver position,” wrote Sanchez. “So while that remains a top priority, the Bills also need players to help stop the run. That’s why they go with Georgia LB CJ Allen, a physical downhill thumper.”

That should be music to the ears of Bills fans, who were forced to watch their team’s rush defense allow the third-highest yards per attempt average (5.1) to its opponents a season ago.

What he brings

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen (3) celebrates after the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Along with his bruising ability in run support, Allen also brings strong leadership skills that would allow him to command the huddle as the Bills’ “green dot” linebacker if the team were to choose to go that route. Terrel Bernard has served in that role for Buffalo over the past few years, but a transition to Allen or another player would be advised as Bernard underperformed in 2025. Additionally, the Bills will shift to a new, 3-4 defensive scheme for the upcoming year..

On his ability to be a leader in the NFL early in his career, Allen expressed confidence: “I went to the University of Georgia. I was able to play as a freshman. I think a lot of guys on that defense counted on me, too, especially on that back end. It would be no pressure at all.”

Over his past three seasons at Georgia, Allen has totaled 205 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He's also recorded 10 passes defensed, an interception and two forced fumbles.

Missing piece(s)

Buffalo Bills linebacker Shaq Thompson (45) looks over his shoulder after an interception during the first quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Beyond Bernard, the Bills may lose two significant contributors at the linebacker position from a season ago, as veterans Shaq Thompson and Matt Milano are each set to hit free agency. It’s unclear if Buffalo will move to retain either player. If they do in fact depart, that would create an even more pressing need for the Bills at the center of their defense.

Wide receiver and edge rusher are two of the team’s most pressing needs this offseason, but linebacker is right there as another position requiring a boost, whether it be via trade, free agency or the draft.