Bills’ Joe Brady Carries Loftiest Expectations of Any New Head Coach

The Buffalo Bills have made the postseason seven consecutive seasons, and have won at least 10 games in each of them.

Despite their success, the Bills fired their head coach this offseason. Sean McDermott, who has a record of 98-50, was let go after failing to reach the Super Bowl. The Bills then promoted offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who has more pressure on him than any first-year head coach.

Brady is expected to improve one of the best teams in the NFL, which means he's facing a lot of pressure. The good news for Brady is that Buffalo addressed two big needs this offseason by trading for wide receiver DJ Moore and signing free agent EDGE Bradley Chubb.

After making those moves, Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport believes the realistic expectation for Brady is to go 12-5 and contend for a title.

Add us as a preferred source on Google Follow

"Brady offers a measure of continuity to a team that was hardly floundering—the Bills won 12 games in 2025. Buffalo endeavored to give Allen the 'go-to' wideout the team badly needed with a trade for D.J. Moore. Buffalo also tried to bolster the pass rush with the addition of edge-rusher Bradley Chubb," Davenport wrote.

"If Moore can recapture his form from 2023, an offense that was already fifth in total offense and fourth in points scored could be that much more lethal. If Chubb's arrival boosts a defense that managed just 36 sacks a year ago, the Bills could be one of the most balanced and dangerous teams in the AFC. But there also isn't a first-year head coach in the league under more pressure than Brady. The expectation for the Bills is a trip to SoFi Stadium in February to play in Super Bowl LXI."

Joe Brady has more pressure than any first-year head coach

Buffalo Bills coach Joe Brady speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Brady finds himself in a unique situation. He inherits an excellent roster, which got even better this offseason.

That means he has a chance to put together an excellent campaign as a rookie head coach. On the flip side, he also has more pressure than any other first-year head coach.

For example, only one other coach is expected to finish this season with a winning record, according to Davenport. He also says Jesse Minter of the Baltimore Ravens has a chance to go 12-5. While that gives him similar pressure as Brady, it's different when you're promoted from within and expected to make a massive difference.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —