4 Buffalo Bills Under the Most Pressure to Improve in 2026

For the seventh time in as many years, the Buffalo Bills won double-digit games last season. They finished 12-5, also earning their seventh consecutive trip to the playoffs.

Unfortunately, they failed to make it to the Super Bowl, leading to some big changes this offseason. Head coach Sean McDermott was fired, with offensive coordinator Joe Brady taking his place.

Brady faces immense pressure as he takes over a talented team and is expected to contend for a title right away. He’s not alone when it comes to pressure, however, as these four players are also feeling the need to step up and improve their performance in 2026.

Terrel Bernard, LB

Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Ahead of the 2025 season, Terrel Bernard signed a four-year, $50 million contract extension. The former third-round pick developed into a key piece of the defensive puzzle for the Bills, and was rewarded for his work.

In 2025, Bernard's play wasn't up to par with that contract. He missed five games, and finished with 65 tackles, which was his lowest total since his rookie campaign in 2022. Bernard also had a PFF grade of 48.8, ranking him 73rd out of 88 linebackers.

Bernard is expected to be a key cog for new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, and needs to improve upon his 2025 campaign if he's going to live up to those expectations.

Keon Coleman, WR

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman runs with the ball in the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Keon Coleman is one of the more highly criticized players on the Buffalo roster. The 2024 second-round pick has the talent to be a difference-maker, but hasn't lived up to his expectations. There were rumors that Coleman could be traded this offseason, with Bills On SI's Alex Brasky saying the team should still pursue a move.

With offseason programs approaching, the Bills want to give him another chance to show he can produce. That puts him on notice as Coleman finds himself fighting for a spot on the team, just one year after he was the favorite for the WR1 spot.

Dion Dawkins, LT

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins celebrates Josh Allen’s first quarter touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Dion Dawkins is a fan favorite and remains one of the elite pass blockers in the NFL. Even so, he enters 2026 with something to prove.

Dawkins struggled in run blocking, with PFF giving him a 66.0 in this area, which was 44th overall at the position. On the whole, he was 28th overall with a 73.9, but Buffalo expects more from a player who they signed to a three-year, $60.5 million contract extension in 2024. They also need him to reel in the penalties, which was an issue in 2025 as Dawkins had 10 flags accepted.

DJ Moore, WR

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore makes the eventual game winning touchdown catch against the Green Bay Packers. | David Banks-Imagn Images

DJ Moore wasn't on the Bills in 2025, but he's still going to enter this season with more pressure on his shoulders than most. Buffalo is in desperate need of help at wide receiver, and Moore was added in a trade with the Chicago Bears to fill that need.

He has the talent to stretch the field and has experience with Joe Brady. The problem is that his numbers have declined in each of the past two seasons. In 2025, Moore had 50 receptions for 682 yards, both of which were career lows. The Bills hope a new start is what Moore needs to turn back the clock, which is putting plenty of pressure on the veteran.

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