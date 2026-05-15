Bills WR Keon Coleman Roasted by Chargers in NFL Schedule Release Video

Keon Coleman was the Buffalo Bills' first selection in the 2024 NFL draft and was expected to be the new leader of their receiver room. After trading out of Round 1, Buffalo took the Florida State product at No. 33 overall with the hopes that he could replace Stefon Diggs.

Coleman instantly won fans over with his engaging personality. This was on full display during his first press conference when he stopped mid-sentence to ask if he could have some of the cookies that were on a nearby table. He expressed his love for the cookies, earning the nickname "The Cookie Monster" from fans. They even sent him boxes of Chips Ahoy! to show their love for the young wideout.

Unfortunately, he hasn't had much success on the field, which has led to plenty of criticism. It also made him an easy target for the Los Angeles Chargers in their annual schedule release video.

The social media team in Los Angeles has always done a great job with their videos, and this year, they use a Halo theme to introduce each opponent on their schedule. When they got to Week 3 against the Bills, they roasted Coleman, saying the team won't stay patient with him, even making fun of the cookie press conference.

Keon Coleman ripped by Chargers' social media team

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman runs onto the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"Folks ain't gonna keep being patient with you. That playful person that [took] the Buffalo city by storm in his first interview. And he sat down and was like yeah I love cookies."

They then went even further, saying, "Big dog, you're supposed to be our No. 1, and you're playing like a bum, I bet you better start doing your job."

Throughout the offseason, general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Joe Brady have continued to say they will be patient with Coleman. Despite trade rumors circulating and the addition of D.J. Moore, they believe Coleman still has a future in Buffalo, but as the Chargers' video says, they won't stay patient forever.

Keon Coleman has not lived up to expectations

Buffalo Bills WR Keon Coleman carries the ball against the New York Jets during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Entering his third season in the NFL, Coleman has 67 receptions for 960 yards and eight touchdowns. While those numbers wouldn't be terrible for a No. 3 wideout, the Bills selected Coleman in the hopes that he could be their No. 1 guy.

That hasn't been the case, with Bills On SI writer Alex Brasky even detailing how Coleman lost the coaching staff's trust in 2025 and was a healthy scratch for multiple games.

This is a crucial season for Coleman, who truly is running out of time to make an impact, and clearly, other teams are noticing his struggles as well.