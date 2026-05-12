Bills Ranked Among NFL’s Most Complete Teams, But Concerns Remain

For the past several years, the Buffalo Bills have entered the season as one of the favorites to compete for a Super Bowl.

That’s the case again in 2026, even with their head coaching change that took place this offseason. Buffalo fired Sean McDermott after nine seasons, and Joe Brady takes over one of the top teams in the AFC.

It’s not just the AFC where the Bills stand out either as NFL.com’s Eric Edholm believes they’re among the best in the entire NFL. Edholm recently ranked the top 10 complete rosters in the league, and has the Bills fifth overall. He did say they’re a “flawed operation,” however, while adding that Josh Allen, James Cook, and Greg Rousseau make up for their shortcomings.

“Last season showed that the Bills remain dangerous and talented, even if they're still a flawed operation. Less balanced and concern-free than others on the list, Buffalo counters with Josh Allen, James Cook, Gregory Rousseau and a potent group of top-end players who offset any holes the roster might have,” Edholm wrote.

Edholm also questioned if they have the right personnel for Jim Leonhard, who favors more of a 3-4 front. That doesn’t seem to be a major concern, however, since most teams often line up in the nickel due to the formation of the opposing offense.

Bills biggest concern entering 2026 season

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir catches a pass against the Denver Broncos. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Edholm did identify what he believes is the primary concern for Buffalo, which is the wide receiver position.

The Bills addressed this concern by trading for D.J. Moore, who has experience with Joe Brady dating back to their time with the Carolina Panthers. They also used a fourth-round pick on Skyler Bell, who Bills On SI’s Alex Brasky believes could develop into a starter.

Both players could help, but there are concerns with them. Moore is coming off consecutive seasons of declining production whereas Bell is a mid-round pick, which doesn’t often translate to quick success.

That means they will again rely heavily on Khalil Shakir, who has been their most consistent weapon in the passing game over the past two seasons. Brady and the rest of the coaching staff are also holding out hope that Keon Coleman can take the next step in his development following a frustrating sophomore season.

Even with these concerns, the Bills still boast an elite team that should be in the mix for a title once again. We’ll just have to hope the tweaks they made this offseason are enough to get over the hump.