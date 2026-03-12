One Player Who Won’t Be on the Buffalo Bills Roster by Week 1

The Buffalo Bills have made a list of changes to begin the offseason, swinging trades, finalizing free-agent signings and cutting bait on several players who don’t fit in with the team’s plans for the 2026 season.

One player who may also be on his way out the door in the future is Keon Coleman, who is coming off two disappointing seasons to begin his career. And if you ask me, Coleman won’t be on the roster when the Bills take the field in Week 1.

Undisciplined

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman yells as he takes the field during team introductions before their home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Nov. 2, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coleman was benched multiple times during the ’25 campaign for being late to meetings, and NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe later reported that the wide receiver’s tardiness was due to oversleeping. We have all had our bouts with being late for important events or meetings. But when it happens repeatedly for the same employer, not even the most valuable employees escape punishment.

For Coleman, along with his limited playing time this past season, I believe an added consequence will come in the form of him being sent packing whether it be via a trade or outright release by the time the regular season begins.

A lot of questions

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) scores a touchdown against Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss (21) during the third quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The last thing the Bills want to do is spend another season answering countless questions about their usage of Coleman, his actions and everything else. There is a chance he could be the team’s fourth or fifth-best wide receiver when all of the Bills’ offseason moves have been made. In that case, he won’t be worth a second thought from new head coach Joe Brady during the infinite media appearances he is set to make this season.

In the end, it will simply be easier to let Coleman go and find a change in scenery to potentially spark his career while alleviating the Bills of the burden that has been his presence these past two years.

Aside from Terry Pegula’s scud missile he aimed at Coleman after Sean McDermott was fired, the Bills’ organization has done the best they can to build up the WR’s trade value. But outside teams aren’t stupid and are well aware that Coleman will have his hat in his hand when he returns to the facility this offseason.

Therefore, I’m not expecting Buffalo to get any meaningful return for their former second-round pick. However, sometimes the concept of addition by subtraction fits, and this is one of those cases.

Look for the Bills to add another wide receiver, whether it be through free agency, a trade or the draft, before Coleman gets the old heave-ho.