Why Matt Prater could be Bills' overlooked secret weapon at Mile High

It's been a tough past month for Buffalo Bills' kicker Matt Prater, who's been dealing with a right quad injury that forced him to miss two games. Those absences provedcostly from a kicking standpoint.

Prater returned in Sunday's wild-card win over the Jaguars and was perfect, converting two field-goal attempts and all three extra points. Even better days may be ahead for the 19-year veteran.

MORE: Bills suddenly need forgotten WR 'in right head space' with season on line vs. Broncos

On Saturday against the Denver Broncos in the divisional round at Mile High, Prater will be far more in his element. He kicked for the Broncos for seven seasons and made history in Denver, so he knows a thing or two about handling the altitude.

What history did Matt Prater make in Denver?

In Week 14 of the 2013 season at home against the Tennessee Titans, Prater drilled a 64-yard field goal as time expired in the first half, setting an NFL record for the longest field goal at the time.

The kick broke the previous record of 63 yards, shared by David Akers and Sebastian Janikowski, and it stood for eight years before Justin Tucker broke it with a 66-yard field goal in Detroit.

TRENDING: Did controversial Sean McDermott decision risk Bills' Wild Card win over Jaguars?

Prater converted roughly 83 percent of his field-goal attempts during his time with the Broncos. Given the kicking advantages provided by Denver's altitude, one might wonder why the 41-year-old wasn't a Bronco for life. However, that decision wasn't his.

Why was Prater let go by Broncos?

Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Bills placekicker Matt Prater (15) kicks a field goal to win the game during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Prater was suspended for the first four games of the 2014 season for violating the league's substance abuse policy, and the Broncos released him before he was reinstated.

MORE: Bills' players secure another NFL Playoffs cash bonus by winning in Jacksonville

Since then, the two-time Pro Bowler has had stints in Detroit and Arizona before joining Buffalo on a one-year contract.

In relief of Tyler Bass, whose hip and groin injuries sidelined him for the season, Prater went 18-for-20 on field goals during the regular season, with a long of 52 yards and a game-winner in the Bills' chaotic Week 1 victory over the Ravens. He also missed just three extra points on 49 attempts.

Prater will be playing his first playoff game at Mile High since the 2014 AFC Championship Game, and he would surely welcome a chance at redemption while helping the Bills pull off what some might consider an upset, even if the betting line suggests otherwise.

Dec 8, 2013; Denver, CO, USA; Broncos mascot Miles holds a sign for Denver Broncos kicker Matt Prater (5) following the win over the Titans at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. The Broncos defeated the Titans 51-28. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —