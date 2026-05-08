Bills Legend's Son Highlights 12 Undrafted Free Agents Signed by Buffalo Before Rookie Minicamp

The Buffalo Bills announced the signing of 12 undrafted free agents signed by the team ahead of the start of its rookie minicamp on Friday.

Among the list is Bruno Fina, a former Duke offensive lineman and son of Bills legendary left tackle John Fina. Buffalo’s 90-man roster is now full, with the addition of international pathway player Travis Clayton, who is the team’s 91st player due to a roster exemption.

Bruno Fina spent five seasons at the collegiate level, including the last two years at Duke, where he appeared in 26 games. His father, John, played in the NFL for 11 years in the 1990s to early 2000s, including 10 seasons with the Bills, during which he appeared in three straight Super Bowls from 1992 to 1994.

Other prospects signed by the Bills include fellow offensive lineman Da’Metrius Weatherspoon [Syracuse], wide receivers Gabriel Benyard [Kennesaw State], Ja’Mori Maclin [Kentucky] and Max Tomczak [Youngstown State], Pittsburgh running back Desmond Reid, Wisconsin fullback Jackson Acker, linebackers Cade Denhoff [Clemson] and Theron Gaines [Tennessee Tech], defensive end Kody Huisman [Virginia Tech], and cornerbacks Jordan Dunbar [Missouri State] and Kani Walker [Arkansas].

A previous report had Memphis LB Jayden Flaker also signing with the Bills post-draft, but Flaker’s name was not part of the list released by the team on Friday.

Filling out depth

UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Bruno Fina (75) during the second quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

The Bills have several former undrafted free agents on their roster, most notably wide receiver Tyrell Shavers, along with 2025 UDFAs WR Stephen Gosnell, tight end Keleki Latu, LB Keonta Jenkins, cornerback Daryl Porter Jr. and safety Wande Owens. Buffalo signed 13 UDFAs a season ago.

So, while each of the aforementioned 2026 UDFAs has a long way to go to crack the team’s 53-man roster out of training camp, they have each taken their first step toward an NFL career with the signing of their first professional contract. Buffalo also signed six of its 2026 draft picks on Thursday.

Of the group of UDFAs, Pittsburgh’s Reid is intriguing, as Buffalo didn’t bring in a single running back through veteran free agency or the draft this year. While the Bills are returning their top three running backs in James Cook, Ty Johnson and Ray Davis, Reid could battle for a practice-squad role with fan favorite Frank Gore Jr.

Fans are also sure to have their eyes glued on the three UDFA WRs, namely Tomczak, who is coming off a 1,000-yard season with Youngstown State in 2025.

The Bills' rookie minicamp is scheduled for May 8 and 9, with the team’s voluntary offseason workout program resuming on May 18.

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