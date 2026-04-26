Buffalo Bills' UDFA Tracker: Every Reported Rookie Signing Plus Potential Hidden Gems
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The Buffalo Bills continue to build their 90-man roster after selecting 10 players in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Buffalo, which had 68 players under contract heading into this week, has already started adding undrafted rookie free agents.
The Bills will likely add no more than 10 UDFAs, and the team probably won't officially announce the signings until rookie minicamp, which can happen either either the first (May 1-3) or second (May 8-10) weekend following the draft.
Every year, an undrafted rookie, or two, do enough to stick around for the regular season.
In 2025, Virginia Tech linebacker Keonta Jenkins and Washington tight end Keleki Latu both saw game action as practice squad elevations. The latter was signed to the 53-man roster in Week 17. Virginia Tech wide receiver Stephen Gosnell spent the entire 2025 campaign on the practice squad.
In 2024, Western New Yorker Joe Andreessen famously earned a 53-man roster spot after going undrafted. Initially joining the Bills after a successful rookie camp tryout, he has made 30 career appearances thus far.
FB Jackson Acker, Wisconsin (per Aaron Wilson)
With Reggie Gilliam leaving for the New England Patriots in free agency, the Bills' roster was without a fullback until signing Acker. He played 50 games for Wisconsin since 2021.
It's worth noting that Buffalo's new defensive coordinator Jimmy Leonhard was Wisconsin's interim head coach when Acker became a starter in 2022.
OL Bruno Fina, Duke (per Sal Capaccio)
After transferring from UCLA, Fina made 26 starts as Duke's left tackle over the past two seasons. He earned Academic All-America status in 2024.
The 6-foot-5 Fina's father is former Bills' starting offensive tackle John, who was the No. 27 overall selection in 1992.
Kentucky WR Ja'Mori Maclin (per Tom Pelissero)
The well-traveled wide receiver went from Missouri to North Texas to Kentucky since 2020. After a 1,000-yard season for UNT in 2023, Maclin transferred to UK as a graduate student.
Maclin made 22 appearances for the Wildcats, but his receiving production (26 catches) was limited. The Dean's List student averaged 19.3 yards per reception over the past two seasons.
Pittsburgh RB Desmond Reid (per Ryan Talbot)
A little competition never hurt nobody. Reid will battle for status in the RB room with Frank Gore Jr., who made his NFL debut in the playoffs this past January.
After beginning his career at Western Carolina, the 5-foot-6 Reid transferred to Pitt. The all-purpose runner earned All-America Second Team honors in 2024. The undersized running back was hampered by injuries through the 2025 season.
WR Max Tomczak, Youngstown State (per Ryan Talbot)
The small-school wide receiver two-time All-Missouri Valley Football Conference First Team selection for Youngstown. He lead the team in receiving the past two seasons with nearly 2,000 yards.
Tomczak, the nephew of former NFL quarterback Mike Tomczak, is likely in a situation similar to what the aforementioned Gosnell faced last summer.
Bills' rookie camp invitees
OL Tunde Fatukasi, Bowling Green (per Aaron Wilson)
LS Mark Langston, Indiana (per Ryan Talbot)
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Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.