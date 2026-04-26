Buffalo Bills' UDFA Tracker: Every Reported Rookie Signing Plus Potential Hidden Gems

The Buffalo Bills continue to build their 90-man roster after selecting 10 players in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Buffalo, which had 68 players under contract heading into this week, has already started adding undrafted rookie free agents.

The Bills will likely add no more than 10 UDFAs, and the team probably won't officially announce the signings until rookie minicamp, which can happen either either the first (May 1-3) or second (May 8-10) weekend following the draft.

Every year, an undrafted rookie, or two, do enough to stick around for the regular season.

In 2025, Virginia Tech linebacker Keonta Jenkins and Washington tight end Keleki Latu both saw game action as practice squad elevations. The latter was signed to the 53-man roster in Week 17. Virginia Tech wide receiver Stephen Gosnell spent the entire 2025 campaign on the practice squad.

In 2024, Western New Yorker Joe Andreessen famously earned a 53-man roster spot after going undrafted. Initially joining the Bills after a successful rookie camp tryout, he has made 30 career appearances thus far.

Bills linebacker Joe Andreessen high-fives fans as he runs onto the field at St. John Fisher University Monday, July 28, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

FB Jackson Acker, Wisconsin (per Aaron Wilson)

With Reggie Gilliam leaving for the New England Patriots in free agency, the Bills' roster was without a fullback until signing Acker. He played 50 games for Wisconsin since 2021.

It's worth noting that Buffalo's new defensive coordinator Jimmy Leonhard was Wisconsin's interim head coach when Acker became a starter in 2022.

Wisconsin running back Jackson Acker (34) finds a seam in the Ohio State defense during the third quarter of their game Saturday, October 28, 2023 | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

OL Bruno Fina, Duke (per Sal Capaccio)

After transferring from UCLA, Fina made 26 starts as Duke's left tackle over the past two seasons. He earned Academic All-America status in 2024.

The 6-foot-5 Fina's father is former Bills' starting offensive tackle John, who was the No. 27 overall selection in 1992.

Sep 25, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Bruno Fina (75) during the second quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Kentucky WR Ja'Mori Maclin (per Tom Pelissero)

The well-traveled wide receiver went from Missouri to North Texas to Kentucky since 2020. After a 1,000-yard season for UNT in 2023, Maclin transferred to UK as a graduate student.

Maclin made 22 appearances for the Wildcats, but his receiving production (26 catches) was limited. The Dean's List student averaged 19.3 yards per reception over the past two seasons.

Nov 16, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Ja'Mori Maclin (9) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Murray State Racers at Kroger Field. | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh RB Desmond Reid (per Ryan Talbot)

A little competition never hurt nobody. Reid will battle for status in the RB room with Frank Gore Jr., who made his NFL debut in the playoffs this past January.

After beginning his career at Western Carolina, the 5-foot-6 Reid transferred to Pitt. The all-purpose runner earned All-America Second Team honors in 2024. The undersized running back was hampered by injuries through the 2025 season.

Nov 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Desmond Reid (0) runs after catch against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

WR Max Tomczak, Youngstown State (per Ryan Talbot)

The small-school wide receiver two-time All-Missouri Valley Football Conference First Team selection for Youngstown. He lead the team in receiving the past two seasons with nearly 2,000 yards.

Tomczak, the nephew of former NFL quarterback Mike Tomczak, is likely in a situation similar to what the aforementioned Gosnell faced last summer.

Sep 21, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Youngstown State Penguins wide receiver Max Tomczak (4) runs after a catch against Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Kyle Louis (9) | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Bills' rookie camp invitees

OL Tunde Fatukasi, Bowling Green (per Aaron Wilson)



LS Mark Langston, Indiana (per Ryan Talbot)