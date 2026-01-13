Tyrell Shavers’ toughness on display in shocking Bills injury reveal

Injuries have been a theme all year for the Buffalo Bills, and that continued in their playoff win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

During the game, Josh Allen had to be evaluated for a head injury, but thankfully returned. He's going to be able to play this week, but the same can't be said for wide receivers Gabe Davis and Tyrell Shavers.

News already broke that Davis suffered a torn ACL, now Shavers has been ruled out with the same injury. What's remarkable, however, is that Shavers was able to return to the game despite the injury. Head coach Sean McDermott, who broke the news on Shavers' injury Tuesday, said it was "amazing" that he returned to action in the second half.

"Shavers, as we talked yesterday, was going through some more tests. Turns out he has a torn ACL, so he will be out for the season. Tough loss, certainly praying for him. And just amazing what he was able to do, to come back in the game and play the way that he did." - McDermott on Shavers

Shavers somehow managed to play in 22 of their 34 snaps in the second half, and was still giving full effort blocking on the edge. That's a testament to his strength, something that will follow him throughout his career.

For the Bills, they're going to be dangerously thin at the wide receiver position and will lean heavily on Khalil Shakir, Brandin Cooks, and Keon Coleman.

Tyrell Shavers has breakout season come to an end

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Tyrell Shavers reacts after catching a 32-yard pass thrown by quarterback Josh Allen. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

This has been a remarkable season for Shavers, who has been fighting for a spot on the roster since 2023. He had one reception entering the season, but finally caught on this year.

Shavers recorded 15 receptions for 245 yards with one touchdown. He was especially impressive in contested passes and made a name for himself as a blocker in the run game.

With his injury occurring in January, Shavers' availability in the early part of 2026 could be in jeopardy.

