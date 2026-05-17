Bills' Most Critical Matchup on 2026 Schedule Is Season-Defining

The Buffalo Bills have many challenging matchups during the 2026 season, none more so than their Week 16 Christmas Day matchup with the Denver Broncos, set for 4:30 p.m. on Netflix.

It will be a rematch of last year’s divisional round, during which Buffalo suffered a controversial 33-30 loss in overtime. This year, with such a critical conference game taking place so late in the schedule, Buffalo’s regular-season meeting with the Broncos will define the Bills’ season.

The New England Patriots stole the division title away from the Bills last season, ending Buffalo’s five-year reign atop the AFC East and giving the Patriots their first East title since 2019. Last year’s race to the top was a close one, with the Patriots [14-3] eventually finishing two games ahead of the Bills [12-5].

This year’s battle for a division title should be tight once again and could very well come down to a tiebreaker based on conference record. Meaning every game will matter this season, particularly those against AFC opponents following the team’s Week 7 bye.

Looking back at Bills’ loss to Broncos

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks starts to lose control of the ball after getting his by Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last year’s defeat at the hands of Denver was a heartbreaker, with Buffalo’s conference title hopes dashed largely due to an interception recorded by the Broncos’ Ja’Quan McMillian, who stole the ball away from Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks as the two tumbled to the ground. Many Bills fans believed it was a catch by Cooks, but the officials saw it differently and ruled it an interception for Denver.

Eight plays later, the Broncos’ kicker Wil Lutz pushed a 23-yard field goal through the uprights to win the game. During the defeat, the Bills finished with more first downs [28] than Denver [22], outgained their opponent 449 to 349 and rushed for 113 more yards. However, what did the Bills in in the end was their five turnovers, four of which were recorded by Allen himself.

Buffalo will have to play a much cleaner game than Denver this year if they hope to walk away a winner. The Broncos have bolstered their roster through a few re-signings in addition to completing a blockbuster trade for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Denver will be an even better version of the team that the Bills lost to last year.

Forecasting this year’s AFC East

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) meets Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) on the field after the game at Gillette Stadium. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Going back to the Bills’ division title hopes, they will likely come down to Buffalo vs. the Patriots. The New York Jets and Miami Dolphins are projected to be among the worst teams in the league after their respective 3-14 and 7-10 finishes from last season.

Like Denver, New England has stocked up entering the 2026 campaign, bringing in free-agent signings WR Romeo Doubs and offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker. The Patriots are also expected to trade for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown before the offseason is through.

Buffalo will have to be on its Ps and Qs throughout the year if they hope to keep pace with the Patriots, particularly in their Week 16 holiday tilt against Denver, which has the makings of a season-defining matchup.

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