Ranking Buffalo Bills' Four Most Challenging Opponents Before 2026 NFL Schedule Release

With the NFL set to release its 2026 regular-season schedule on Thursday, it will be interesting to see how the Buffalo Bills’ upcoming slate falls and when the most challenging matchups will take place.

Of the Bills’ 14 opponents this season, four of them stand out as daunting tilts for Buffalo to look forward to, including two with the AFC champion New England Patriots, who the Bills will meet in a pair of divisional meetings. It doesn’t stop with the Patriots, however, as the Bills must also contend with a few other formidable foes who should make their lives difficult throughout the season to come.

1. New England Patriots

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) meets Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) on the field after the game at Gillette Stadium. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Patriots are dealing with ongoing controversy related to their head coach, Mike Vrabel’s, off-the-field activity. Still, this will be a tough out for the Bills in their two contests against a longtime rival, as New England proved to be during a two-game split between the two teams last year.

Drake Maye was the MVP runner-up a season ago and is an ascending talent at the quarterback position. The Patriots have added several key pieces throughout the offseason and are expected to also bring in Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown via a trade by the time teams take the field for training camp.

2. Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'quan McMillian reaches in on Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks who has the ball and whose knee is on the ground during overtime at Empower FIeld. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix finished the season on the mend, but what he and his team proved a season ago was that they are a force to be reckoned with in the AFC. Denver ousted the Bills in the Divisional Round of the playoffs last year, and then gave the Patriots everything they could handle with backup Jarrett Stidham under center.

The Broncos weren’t very active in free agency, but they wound up trading for former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle before the draft and also re-signed several of their own players to build their roster in preparation for a critical 2026 season.

3. Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) attempts to catch the ball against Buffalo Bills cornerback Ja'Marcus Ingram (46) in the second half at SoFi Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Rams have the 2025 MVP returning at quarterback in Matthew Stafford and one of the best wide receivers in the league in Puka Nacua back in the fold for another kick at the can. Los Angeles came up short of reaching the Super Bowl, but came within a whisker of defeating the eventual champion Seattle Seahawks in a high-scoring NFC title game.

Stafford is in the twilight of his career, but if he has one season left in him, I could see the Rams winning it all this upcoming campaign. The last time the Bills faced the Rams was the 2024 season, a 44-42 shootout win for Los Angeles.

4. Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) greets Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) following the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Yes, I understand the Chiefs missed the playoffs a season ago. But if Patrick Mahomes can return quickly from his knee injury, I believe Kansas City will regain its footing as a postseason team in 2026.

Future Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce is back for another season, while Kansas City also added running back Kenneth Walker III, who will help boost its rushing attack. I am high on the Chiefs entering this upcoming season. But again, it’s all dependent upon Mahomes’ health. The Bills beat the Chiefs in 2025, 28-21.

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