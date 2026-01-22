New angle shows questionable Broncos' INT likely should've been ruled in Bills' favor

Everyone from Roger Lodge to Richard Sherman saw what Buffalo Bills' fans saw in overtime on January 17.

The "Blind Date" host and the retired All-Pro cornerback were two of the many personalities who publicly disagreed with the official ruling on Buffalo's catch-turned-interception that allowed the Denver Broncos to prevail, 33-30, in the AFC Divisional Round.

Now, a new angle of the controversial play further supports the claim that Bills' wide receiver Brandon Cooks completed the catch before having the ball wrestled away from him while seemingly being down by contact.

The video clip, which can be viewed in footage shared by NFL Films, shows Cooks securing the ball before going to the ground.

Closely guarded by Denver Broncos' defensive back Ja'Quan McMillian, Bills' wide receiver Brandin Cooks pulled a pass out of the air and controlled the ball as he brought it into his body. He kept both hands on the ball after his knee hit the ground and he started a forward roll.

If the tuck into his mid-section is not enough to be considered the required "football move" after securing the catch, then that forward roll should have been.

Cooks appears to have clear control of the ball when he starts that third "step" of the catch process. It's not until mid-rollover when McMillian finally gets his hands on the ball. At that point, the receiver was down by contact.

Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'quan McMillian reaches in on Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks who has the ball and whose knee is on the ground during overtime at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Former All-Pro's analysis

Sherman, who was last active in 2021, currently serves as an analyst for Prime Video's NFL coverage. The five-time All-Pro offered an eye-opening opinion of the play in an X post.

"I have never seen a contested catch like this ever be called anything but a catch. Even as a DB you know that if it’s even a Tie it will go to the WR. Can’t believe this decided the game," said Sherman.

I have never seen a contested catch like this ever be called anything but a catch. Even as a DB you know that if it’s even a Tie it will go to the WR. Can’t believe this decided the game. https://t.co/EfrzgvSdcj — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 18, 2026

More reaction

Seven-year NFL veteran Dre'Mont Jones, who played nine games for the Baltimore Ravens in 2025, suggested the ruling should have been in Cooks's favor.

"No hate I’m just an innocent Cancun bystander but this is a catch if the Bills were at home," said Jones.

No hate I’m just an innocent Cancun bystander but this is a catch if the Bills were at home. https://t.co/clKbnGwLZX — Dre'Mont Jones (@TheOfficial_80) January 18, 2026

The aforementioned Lodge had a strong opinion, and that's without having seen the new angle.

"I have now watched that play 100x…



It was ABSOLUTELY,



POSITIVELY, 100% a catch by Cooks…" said Lodge.

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'quan McMillian (29) intercepts a pass intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks (18) during overtime of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

