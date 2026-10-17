Bills OLB Bradley Chubb Fined Following Altercation With Alaric Jackson

There was some drama on the field following the Buffalo Bills thrilling overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5. As players were shaking hands after the game, there was an altercation between Rams offensive tackle Alaric Jackson and Buffalo outside linebacker Bradley Chubb.

Jackson was initially suspended two games for throwing a punch, but that was reduced to one game. Chubb was not suspended for his part, but the league still decided to punish him.

According to Mike Garafolo, the NFL fined Chubb $14,329 for taunting Jackson.

Also, the #Bills’ Bradley Chubb was fined $14,329 for taunting in his postgame exchange with the #Rams’ Alaric Jackson that led to Jackson striking Chubb. https://t.co/vHFBzKJkQP — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 17, 2026

What did Bradley Chubb say to Alaric Jackson?

Buffalo Bills OLB Bradley Chubb reacts after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chubb admitted to starting the conversation with Jackson, who was doing a jersey swap with Deone Walker. Chubb accused Jackson of "front-running," which is to say he began to talk trash when it appeared the Rams were going to win.

Once Buffalo fought back and stole the victory, Chubb felt the need to say something to Jackson and told reporters exactly what he said to the Los Angeles offensive lineman.

"I'll tell you exactly what I said," Chubb told reporters Wednesday, according to Nick Suss of ESPN. "I've heard I was talking about his mom. That's not true at all. I said, 'We're gonna see y'all's ass again. And when we see you again, all that chipping ain't gonna save you. That tight end and guard is not going to save you.' He said, 'What'd you say?' I said, 'That chip's not gonna save you. The guard's not gonna save you.' And then boom."

Chubb was a prized free-agent signing for the Bills, agreeing to a three-year, $43.5 million contract during the offseason. The former Denver Broncos first-round, who also spent time with the Miami Dolphins, has appeared in all five games this season. Chubb has 17 tackles and 1.5 sacks for the Bills.

Bills need more from Bradley Chubb going forward

Buffalo Bills linebacker Bradley Chubb reacts after a sack against the Detroit Lions. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Considering his salary, the Bills expected more from Chubb. The veteran outside linebacker currently has a PFF grade of 56.5, which is 81st out of 106 qualifying EDGE rushers.

Of course, Buffalo has been able to lean on Greg Rousseau, who is in the midst of a breakout season. Rousseau, who blocked the field goal that allowed the Bills to defeat the Rams, has 20 tackles and six sacks through five games. If Buffalo can get Chubb rolling alongside Rousseau, it would go a long way toward fixing their defensive woes.

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