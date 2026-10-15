Bills' Greg Rousseau Leads NFL During Recent One-Man Defensive Rampage

Leading up to this past Monday night’s primetime matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, it was thought by some outside observers that Bills’ veteran outside linebacker Gregory Rousseau could wind up being the ultimate X-factor for Buffalo.

In fact, Bills ON SI highlighted the massive EDGE defender as a key player to watch out for just prior to the start of the overtime thriller . . . and for good reason.

Entering Week 5, Rousseau had been on a tear for the current leader in the AFC East clubhouse as he led all pass-rushers in the National Football League sacks (6), tackles for loss (8), and forced fumbles (3).

Rousseau’s making his presence felt all over field

Aug. 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' defensive lineman Deone Walker (96) celebrates with Bills' EDGE rusher Greg Rousseau (15) during the first half of a preseason game at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And, although he may not have recorded a sack against Los Angeles, Rousseau was still incredibly impactful during the intraconference meeting between the two teams as he was able to block a potential game-winning field goal by (now former) Rams’ kicker Harrison Mevis in overtime that wound up turning the tide in favor of Bills’ first-year head coach Joe Brady’s young group.

The moment was miraculous, and it’s exactly the type of game-changing play that the pass-rusher has been providing all season long. In case any fans have forgotten, his strip sack of Houston Texans’ quarterback C.J. Stroud down at Reliant Stadium with under one minute remaining in the season opener was also a game-sealing play for Buffalo.

Simply put, Rousseau—who was the AFC Defensive Player of the Month in September—is reaching heights not seen from a Bills’ defender in quite some time, and he’s been able to make an impact in nearly every game thus far.

Sep. 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' outside linebacker Greg Rousseau (15) sacks Los Angeles Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“We were just saying, like, ‘Block this s**t,’ over and over, you know what I’m saying? So, I had an opportunity . . . and just took advantage of it,” sixth-year NFL veteran Gregory Rousseau, who finished the game with just one tackle and one quarterback hit on defense, said in the locker room on Monday.

“If there’s still time on the clock, (then) we’re good, ready to go. That’s what we work for. That’s what OTAs, training camp, (and) everything’s for. (If) there’s still time on the clock—put the ball down—let’s go.”

Bills’ EDGE defender leads league in QB pressures according to PFF

Oct. 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots' quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass while under pressure from Buffalo Bills' EDGE rusher Greg Rousseau (15) during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With that said, although Buffalo’s 6-foot-6, 266-pound pass-rusher was just leapfrogged by Houston’s Will Anderson Jr. in the quarterback-takedown department after Anderson Jr.’s recent three-sack performance against the Tennessee Titans last Sunday, Rousseau still holds the league lead for quarterback pressures according to Pro Football Focus, as the former University of Miami standout now has a total of 35 pressures through five weeks of the 2026 season per the popular analytical site’s database.

Whether he’s reaching the quarterback or not, Rousseau’s incredible length and surprising spryness for his size are proving to be a nightmare for opposing offensive linemen and quarterbacks to deal with this fall.

It’s precisely what Bills’ general manager Brandon Beane probably envisioned when he selected the pass-rusher nicknamed ‘Groot’ at pick No. 30 of the 2021 NFL Draft.

‘Groot’ growing up, could have eye on 2026 DPOY award

Sep. 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' outside linebacker Greg Rousseau (15) celebrates a defensive stop during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A one-time ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year as a freshman at Miami, Rousseau has always possessed the tools to be one of the premier EDGE defenders in the NFL.

However, now in Year Six, it appears that Rousseau is finally flourishing in the role of being a prominent playmaker for the Western New York franchise.

And, in spite of all the struggles that coordinator Jim Leonhard’s youthful unit is experiencing as a whole at this point in time, the 26-year-old is on the verge of greatness.

Most pressures this season



Greg Rousseau 35

Aidan Hutchinson 32

Dallas Turner 32

Maxx Crosby 30

Will Anderson Jr 30 pic.twitter.com/uWVwcuvB80 — PFF (@PFF) October 14, 2026

And, who knows?

If he keeps up this level of play, then there might be another Defensive Player of the Year award incoming for Rousseau in a few short months . . . and maybe even a Super Bowl title for Buffalo.

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