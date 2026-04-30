Jaw-Dropping Stats Indicate Skyler Bell's Future as Bills' No. 1 Wide Receiver

Fans of the Buffalo Bills can rest assured they got a good one in rookie wide receiver Skyler Bell.

But how good will the fourth-round pick become?

Statistics that were recently presented indicate the sky is the limit for Bell, pointing toward him eventually becoming the team’s No. 1 wide receiver.

Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis broke down Bell’s impact during his final collegiate season with the UConn Huskies, in which he led the entire 2026 wide receiver class in many significant statistical categories, including receptions per game [7.8], target rate [34.5%], and yards per team pass attempt [2.82].

His production came against inferior competition than that of the other top-drafted wide receivers, many of which came from schools participating in major conferences, while UConn assembles an independent, less-challenging schedule than many teams in the Power 5.

Still, Bell proved through his jam-packed production profile what he is capable of at the next level, and he will now have a former NFL MVP, Josh Allen, throwing him the football. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the trajectory of his development skyrocket immediately upon entering the league.

Inside the numbers

UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell (1) runs the ball against the Air Force Falcons in the second half. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Along with his impressive numbers previously listed, Bell was also just one of two wide receivers to exceed three yards per route run against both man-to-man coverage [3.46] and zone coverage [3.09], joining 20th overall pick Makai Lemon, while his 8.3 yards after the catch were second among all wide receivers drafted.

The Bills have coveted players who can win contested catch opportunities dating back to their selection of Keon Coleman in the second round of the 2024 draft, and Bell is just that. He recorded a 65% contested catch rate and was graded in the 96th percentile in explosion score at the combine, according to Sharp’s research. Additionally, his Pro Football Focus receiving grade of 85.2 was 34th among 679 players graded at his position.

Although the Bills traded a 2026 second-round pick for DJ Moore, who will join 2025 leading receiver Khalil Shakir in taking the lion’s share of the targets this season, Bell has a brighter future in Buffalo. Sooner rather than later, if the stats are any sign of things to come, it will be the Bills’ Day 3 selection that seizes the reins as the team’s top target in the passing game.

Elsewhere at the position

UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell (1) runs after making a catch against the Syracuse Orange during overtime at JMA Wireless Dome. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

In addition to Moore and Shakir, the Bills are also equipped with Coleman and 2025 free-agent acquisition Joshua Palmer, as well as a few others vying for roster spots at the position. Following a disappointing ’25 campaign for both Coleman and Palmer, Bell should immediately become Buffalo’s third option at the position when he steps on the field for training camp. However, over the course of a grueling season, he will have to prove his worth on an NFL gridiron before he is cemented in his role.

But judging by how he performed throughout his collegiate career, particularly the last two seasons, which he finished with over 150 receptions and 2,000 yards receiving to go with 18 touchdowns, the sky is the limit for Bell’s potential. And it shouldn’t be too long before he is receiving a WR1 workload.

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