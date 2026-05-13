Bills Set to Globetrot After NFL Schedule Release

Like many fan bases around the NFL, Buffalo Bills fans anxiously await the NFL schedule release, as they hope to plan their trips around the country to follow their favorite team’s latest quest for a Super Bowl.

The Bills have already been revealed to have one of the most challenging lists of matchups based on strength of schedule. They will also have one of the more difficult travel slates in the league, according to Bookies gambling analyst Bill Speros.

Of the 32 teams in the league, the Bills will travel 19,734 air miles across their nine road games, per Speros' report, which is 13th-most in the NFL. Buffalo’s road matchups will include a west-coast affair against the Los Angeles Rams, a trip to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders, along with games against the Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins.

The only two short trips planned for Buffalo this year are divisional matchups against the New England Patriots and New York Jets. The Bills have just three road games that will be played in the eastern time zone in 2026.

That may be a bit taxing for a team with a first-year head coach learning the ropes of his new position.

No more continuity

Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While he had his flaws, one of former Bills head coach Sean McDermott’s strengths was his ability to follow the team’s “process,” which he instilled within the organization when he arrived in 2017.

Now, with Brady at the helm, I’m sure some of the protocols McDermott had in place will remain. However, it will be interesting to see if the team’s new head coach puts his own spin on things.

The Bills have a history of not being the most player-friendly team in terms of travel, earning an F- on their 2024 NFLPA report card before improving that mark to a B- in 2025. The Bills received an F- due to at least 35% of the players feeling their personal space on team flights was compromised.

“Players believe their team travel schedule is inefficient, a rank of 32 of 32 teams,” reported the NFLPA in ’24.

As mentioned previously, the Bills have upgraded their travel since receiving their scathing review. Now, Brady will have to aim to continue catering to the players during what will be one of the more grueling sets of travel circumstances placed in front of any team this season.

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