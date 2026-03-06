Buffalo Bills Create $6 Million in Cap Space by Releasing WR Curtis Samuel

The Buffalo Bills announced on Friday a move many expected, releasing Curtis Samuel as a salary-cap-saving measure.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news, as the 29-year-old wide receiver’s two-year stint with the Bills has reached its conclusion. Samuel underachieved since being signed by Buffalo before the 2024 season and was a significant factor in the team’s wide receiver corps’ underperformance during the ‘24 and ‘25 campaigns.

Had to happen

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel (1) runs during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

As a result of his release, the Bills will free up just over $6 million in 2026 cap space, per Spotrac, while cutting Samuel creates $1.7M in dead cap for the upcoming season. The veteran pass catcher signed a three-year, $24M contract with the Bills two years ago and went on to appear in just 20 games.

He recorded 38 receptions for 334 yards and two touchdowns across his two seasons in Buffalo, equating to earnings of $1.2M per game and $630,000 per reception.

Samuel enjoyed a productive ’24 postseason, which he finished with six receptions for 81 yards and two touchdowns in three games, but aside from that brief stretch, there was not much to write home about when it came to the nine-year veteran’s time with the Bills.

Revamped unit

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) takes the field before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Before releasing Samuel, the Bills made a big splash in trading for Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore, as the team hopes to overhaul its pass-catching corps for the ’26 season. Buffalo sent a second-round pick to the Bears in exchange for a fifth-rounder and Moore.

That leaves the Bills with Moore, Khalil Shakir and Dalton Kincaid as the top three options within the team’s passing game entering the upcoming campaign. Keon Coleman, Joshua Palmer and Tyrell Shavers will also be in the mix for targets moving forward.

More moves

Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) warms up before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Along with Samuel’s release, the Bills also cut bait on nickel cornerback Taron Johnson on Friday, creating about $2 million in cap savings if he is designated as a pre-June 1 release. If Buffalo designated Johnson as a post-June 1 release, they would save nearly $9M.

Johnson was a cornerstone member of the Bills’ defense, drafted by the team in the fourth round in 2018 before playing eight seasons for the organization. During his tenure, Johnson appeared in 113 games, while recording 572 tackles, eight sacks and six interceptions.