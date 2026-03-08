Tracking Buffalo Bills' Offseason Transactions as NFL Free Agency Arrives

The Buffalo Bills have a new head coach in place, and their first-time defensive coordinator is bringing change to that side of the ball.

Now, the focus turns to personnel with the free agency negotiating period beginning on March 9 and the NFL Draft following on April 23.

"The thing we have to do in free agency more now than ever is be very precise with who we select and every dollar we spend," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane last month. "We'll keep an open mind. It's really about where is the best bang for our buck. We're looking at where is the depth of the draft versus where is the depth of free agency."

Only days away from the new league year, the Bills have already re-signed starting center Connor McGovern, who was arguably their most valuable pending free agent.

Buffalo didn't wait to address the wide receiver position, either, agreeing to a trade for Chicago Bears' starter DJ Moore.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) catches a three-yard touchdown pass thrown by quarterback Caleb Williams (not pictured) against Los Angeles Rams cornerback Darious Williams (31) during the second quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game | David Banks-Imagn Images

Both McGovern and Moore must fit in under the $301.3 million salary cap by the March 11 deadline. The Bills still have more trimming to do in order to become compliant.

Buffalo has already restructured the contracts of right tackle Spencer Brown and defensive tackle Ed Oliver, freeing up cap space for 2026. The Bills have released veterans Taron Johnson, Taylor Rapp, Dane Jackson and Curtis Samuel.

As for potential free agent targets, the Bills are presumably in the market for linebacker help along with edge rushers who fit Jim Leonhard's 3-4 scheme.

Here are the transactions they have made heading into the new league year. We'll continue to update this as subsequent moves are confirmed.

Re-signed

C Connor McGovern



OL Alec Anderson



DB Sam Franklin

Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Bills guard Connor McGovern (66) prepares to hike the ball to quarterback Josh Allen (17) in the third quarter | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Restructured

RT Spencer Brown



DT Ed Oliver

Free agents signed

Negotiating period begins March 9 at 12 p.m. ET

Pending unrestricted free agents

DE Joey Bosa



WR Brandin Cooks



WR Gabe Davis



LG David Edwards



FB Reggie Gilliam



DT DaQuan Jones



DB Cam Lewis



LB Matt Milano



DT Larry Ogunjobi



DT Jordan Phillips



S Jordan Poyer



K Matt Prater



S Darnell Savage



LB Shaq Thompson



QB Mitch Trubisky



CB Tre'Davious White



P Mitch Wishnowsky

Cut

Dane Jackson



Taron Johnson



Curtis Samuel



Taylor Rapp