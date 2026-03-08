Tracking Buffalo Bills' Offseason Transactions as NFL Free Agency Arrives
The Buffalo Bills have a new head coach in place, and their first-time defensive coordinator is bringing change to that side of the ball.
Now, the focus turns to personnel with the free agency negotiating period beginning on March 9 and the NFL Draft following on April 23.
"The thing we have to do in free agency more now than ever is be very precise with who we select and every dollar we spend," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane last month. "We'll keep an open mind. It's really about where is the best bang for our buck. We're looking at where is the depth of the draft versus where is the depth of free agency."
Only days away from the new league year, the Bills have already re-signed starting center Connor McGovern, who was arguably their most valuable pending free agent.
Buffalo didn't wait to address the wide receiver position, either, agreeing to a trade for Chicago Bears' starter DJ Moore.
Both McGovern and Moore must fit in under the $301.3 million salary cap by the March 11 deadline. The Bills still have more trimming to do in order to become compliant.
Buffalo has already restructured the contracts of right tackle Spencer Brown and defensive tackle Ed Oliver, freeing up cap space for 2026. The Bills have released veterans Taron Johnson, Taylor Rapp, Dane Jackson and Curtis Samuel.
As for potential free agent targets, the Bills are presumably in the market for linebacker help along with edge rushers who fit Jim Leonhard's 3-4 scheme.
Here are the transactions they have made heading into the new league year. We'll continue to update this as subsequent moves are confirmed.
Re-signed
C Connor McGovern
OL Alec Anderson
DB Sam Franklin
Restructured
RT Spencer Brown
DT Ed Oliver
Free agents signed
Negotiating period begins March 9 at 12 p.m. ET
Pending unrestricted free agents
DE Joey Bosa
WR Brandin Cooks
WR Gabe Davis
LG David Edwards
FB Reggie Gilliam
DT DaQuan Jones
DB Cam Lewis
LB Matt Milano
DT Larry Ogunjobi
DT Jordan Phillips
S Jordan Poyer
K Matt Prater
S Darnell Savage
LB Shaq Thompson
QB Mitch Trubisky
CB Tre'Davious White
P Mitch Wishnowsky
Cut
Dane Jackson
Taron Johnson
Curtis Samuel
Taylor Rapp
