Bills Central

Tracking Buffalo Bills' Offseason Transactions as NFL Free Agency Arrives

The Buffalo BIlls made multiple moves to prepare for the new league year, which kicks off March 11.
Ralph Ventre|
Buffalo Bills center Connor McGovern celebrates with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s touchdown, the team’s first of the game in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 28, 2025.
Buffalo Bills center Connor McGovern celebrates with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s touchdown, the team’s first of the game in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 28, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In this story:

Buffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings

The Buffalo Bills have a new head coach in place, and their first-time defensive coordinator is bringing change to that side of the ball.

Now, the focus turns to personnel with the free agency negotiating period beginning on March 9 and the NFL Draft following on April 23.

"The thing we have to do in free agency more now than ever is be very precise with who we select and every dollar we spend," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane last month. "We'll keep an open mind. It's really about where is the best bang for our buck. We're looking at where is the depth of the draft versus where is the depth of free agency."

Only days away from the new league year, the Bills have already re-signed starting center Connor McGovern, who was arguably their most valuable pending free agent.

Buffalo didn't wait to address the wide receiver position, either, agreeing to a trade for Chicago Bears' starter DJ Moore.

DJ Moore
Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) catches a three-yard touchdown pass thrown by quarterback Caleb Williams (not pictured) against Los Angeles Rams cornerback Darious Williams (31) during the second quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game | David Banks-Imagn Images

Both McGovern and Moore must fit in under the $301.3 million salary cap by the March 11 deadline. The Bills still have more trimming to do in order to become compliant.

Buffalo has already restructured the contracts of right tackle Spencer Brown and defensive tackle Ed Oliver, freeing up cap space for 2026. The Bills have released veterans Taron Johnson, Taylor Rapp, Dane Jackson and Curtis Samuel.

As for potential free agent targets, the Bills are presumably in the market for linebacker help along with edge rushers who fit Jim Leonhard's 3-4 scheme.

Here are the transactions they have made heading into the new league year. We'll continue to update this as subsequent moves are confirmed.

Re-signed

C Connor McGovern

OL Alec Anderson

DB Sam Franklin

Connor McGovern
Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Bills guard Connor McGovern (66) prepares to hike the ball to quarterback Josh Allen (17) in the third quarter | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Restructured

RT Spencer Brown

DT Ed Oliver

Free agents signed

Negotiating period begins March 9 at 12 p.m. ET

Pending unrestricted free agents

DE Joey Bosa

WR Brandin Cooks

WR Gabe Davis

LG David Edwards

FB Reggie Gilliam

DT DaQuan Jones

DB Cam Lewis

LB Matt Milano

DT Larry Ogunjobi

DT Jordan Phillips

S Jordan Poyer

K Matt Prater

S Darnell Savage

LB Shaq Thompson

QB Mitch Trubisky

CB Tre'Davious White

P Mitch Wishnowsky

Cut

Dane Jackson

Taron Johnson

Curtis Samuel

Taylor Rapp

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.