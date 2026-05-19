Skyler Bell Shares Early Thoughts on Josh Allen, Joe Brady at Buffalo Bills OTAs

OTAs are underway for the Buffalo Bills, who are trying to get off to a hot start under a new coaching staff. Joe Brady takes over after Sean McDermott was fired, giving the franchise its first new head coach since the 2017 season.

Brady takes over with some lofty expectations as the Bills are one of the favorites to win the AFC and make it to the Super Bowl. That can be seen as a positive since Brady has a great team to work with, but he's also going to be given no room for error.

That type of pressure could cause stress for many people. If that's the case with Brady, he doesn't seem to be showing it based on Skyler Bell's opinion of his new head coach.

What is Joe Brady like as a head coach?

New Bills head coach Joe Brady talks about some of his vision as coach at the Bills field house in Orchard Park. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While speaking with WIVB Sports Director Josh Reed, Bell was asked what Brady was like. The rookie said the first-time head coach isn't what he expected. He also said Brady is an encouraging coach, who makes things easier.

"Cool, man. He's way different than what I thought he was. I'm not going to lie. You know, he was making fun of me earlier today about my cleats in the facility. But other than that, man, he's super cool, man. He came to talk to me today. I had a drop in the routes on there, and he was like, man, don't worry about that. Just be yourself, man. You're here for a reason. Don't overthink. Get the nerves out. Do you because we want you here. When you have a coach like that, I feel like it makes it easier."

Skyler Bell excited to work with Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen smiles at something someone said before the Bills wild card game against the Denver Broncos. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Reed also asked Bell about working with Josh Allen, who is the leader of the Buffalo offense. Bell said he was pumped to work with one of the best in the NFL and is eager to learn from him.

"Pumped, man. He's an MVP caliber player. He's done it at the highest level for many years now," Bell said. "I'm super excited to get to play with him, super excited to learn from him and just get around him and just pick his brain a little bit and just elevate my game as much as I can being around a guy like that. "

Bell also said he's a film buff, but added that it's important to prove yourself on the field. He knows the key to success starts with earning the trust of his quarterback, then delivering when given the opportunity.

A fourth-round pick out of Connecticut, Bell has the chance to carve out a role early in his career. He's someone who was called "mechanical at times" by NFL.com scout Lance Zierlein, but he has the flexibility to play inside and out, and creates enough separation to be a factor in the Buffalo offense. He could even go down as one of the steals from this year's draft and believes he has the right people around him to make that happen.