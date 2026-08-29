Bills' Roster Cutdown Tracker: Purge to NFL 53-Player Limit Begins With Two Vets

The Buffalo Bills kicked off their roster purge by informing two veterans of their imminent release on Saturday.

Incumbent punter Mitch Wishnowsky and former Kansas City Chiefs' second-round wide receiver Mecole Hardman won't be on the Bills' 53-man roster, which must prove compliant by Sunday, August 30 at 6 p.m. ET. Neither of the reported cuts come as a surprise.

Wishnowsky's release means that seventh-round rookie punter Tommy Doman won the position battle this summer. Meanwhile, the Bills may still opt to keep six wide receivers on the roster even after cutting Hardman. Veteran Trent Sherfield is likely to be the choice if Buffalo wants a WR6.

Hardman's release does create a question at punt returner. Backup running back Ray Davis is attempting to learn the position, and the only other options are wide receivers Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman. The Bills may hestitate to force Shakir into the role due to increased injury potential.

Aug 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mecole Hardman (1) is unable to make a reception against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both Wishnowsky and Hardman are vested veterans, meaning they will be released without being subjected to waivers. Any player with fewer than four years of service time must pass through waivers after being cut.

Also, look for the Bills to almost certainly use the reserve list designation for a number of players, including suspended defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis.

All listings below should be considered either reported or speculated until confirmed by the team.

Bills' cuts (vested veterans)

WR Mecole Hardman

Hardman simply didn't do enough to deserve a roster spot, failing to seize a golden punt return opportunity.

P Mitch Wishnowsky

Wishnowsky joined the Bills in Week 5 last year, but his days were numbered when the team drafted Florida hang time specialist Tommy Doman in April.

Buffalo Bills punter Mitch Wishnowsky kicks the ball to New England during first half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Oct. 5, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bills' cuts (subject to waivers)

LB Otis Reese

Reese, who spent two weeks on the BIlls' practice squad last season, rejoined the team in early August. He offers special teams value, but not much else.

Bills' Reserve / Physically Unable to Perform

WR Tyrell Shavers

Shavers tore his ACL during the January playoff win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he's yet to return to practice.

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Tyrell Shavers (14) warms up before game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bills' Reserve / Suspended

DT Phidarian Mathis

Suspended for the first three weeks of the regular season, the Bills have some time to decide on Mathis.

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