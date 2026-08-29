Bills' First Two Player Cuts Seemed Inevitable Considering Circumstances
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The Buffalo Bills' first two reported roster moves ahead of the NFL's cutdown deadline come with little surprise.
As suggested in "Three Jobs That Were Likely Lost in Bills' Preseason Week 3 Win over Steelers," punter Mitch Wishnowsky will not land a spot on the 53-man roster. NFL insider Tom Pelissero announced that Buffalo has informed Wishnowsky of its plans to release him.
Additionally, veteran wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who has three Super Bowl rings from his time with the Kansas City Chiefs, will also be a cutdown day casualty per a report by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Neither player will be subjected to waivers. All teams must trim their rosters down prior to 6 p.m. ET on August 30.
Bills' punter competition was rookie's to lose
When Buffalo used a seventh-round draft pick on Florida punter Tommy Doman, it immediately put the 34-year-old Wishnowsky on notice.
While Doman showed impressive hang time throughout open practices and live game action, Wishnowsky, who initially joined the team in Week 5 last season, did little to convince the Bills to keep him around. The reality is Doman is younger, cheaper and has a livelier leg.
Although his fate was likely already determined, Wishnowsky cost the Bills early during Thursday's exhibition against the Pittsburgh Steelers. After a shaky first punt, which was aided by a friendly bounce and good coverage, was called back due to a formation penalty, the veteran kicked a 19-yard dud.
Bills cut bait on Chiefs' former second-round pick
If the Bills decide to keep six wide receivers on their roster, Hardman won't be one of them. There's a chance veteran Trent Sherfield could be the choice although he remains squarely on the roster bubble.
Hardman's best chance to force himself into a spot was seizing the punt returner job, but Buffalo is apparently comfortable looking elsewhere to fill that role. While failing to flash as a returner, the 2019 second-round draft pick struggled with dropped passes on offense.
After failing to secure two catches on August 22 against the Cleveland Browns, Hardman dropped another pass in the preseason finale against the Steelers.
The Bills signed Hardman last November, only to see him fumble a return and suffer an injury during his first appearance. He returned to catch a touchdown in the playoff loss to the Denver Broncos, but his special teams impact was minimal.
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Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.