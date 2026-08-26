Ray Davis, Trent Sherfield Push Ex-Chiefs' All-Pro Squarely onto Bills' Roster Bubble

Buffalo Bills' wide receiver Mecole Hardman was trending toward roster lock status, but competition never stops in the NFL.

While Hardman may still make the Bills' Week 1 roster as the sixth wide receiver who can double as primary punt returner, his post-summer fate seems much more uncertain now than it was only a couple weeks ago.

Hardman, who won two Super Bowls as a Kansas City Chiefs' second-round draft pick prior to landing with the Bills last November, is facing serious challengers for both the WR and PR roles.

We closely examined the WR6 position battle that increased in intensity during the August 22 preseason road victory over the Cleveland Browns. Hardman didn't help his case by dropping two passes in that contest.

Aug 22, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Nathaniel Watson (40) breaks up a pass intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. (1) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trent Sherfield, Ja'Mori Maclin complicating WR roster decisions

Ninth-year veteran Trent Sherfield, who played all 17 games during his 2023 stint with the Bills, returned to Buffalo as a roster long shot this past offseason, but he's slowly forced his way into relevancy.

"Trent's always been great. He was here when I was here in '23 and he was awesome," said quarterback Kyle Allen. "Everyone in this building has a lot of trust in Trent. He just gets opens, makes contested catches. I feel great throwing him the ball. I know he's going to protect it."

Through two preseason games, Sherfield has secured all six receive targets for 66 yards. Last time out, he made back-to-back catches, for 18 and 17 yards, respectively, on Buffalo's opening touchdown drive against the Cleveland Browns.

Aug 22, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Trent Sherfield (81) catches a pass as Cleveland Browns cornerback Tre Avery (11) defends during the first half at Huntington Bank | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In that same game, Bills' undrafted rookie wide receiver Jeremy Maclin exploded for a 37-yard reception and a 71-yard touchdown on two targets.

"He has a lot of fun playing football. He's very bright, can play a lot of positions," said Bills' rookie head coach Joe Brady.

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Ja'mori MacLin (84) makes a catch in the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Bills do decide to dedicate a sixth roster spot to the wide receiver position, that player will almost definitely be expected to contribute on special teams in some capacity.

While he's not a returner, Sherfield has logged at least 150 special teams snaps each of the past seven seasons.

Punt returner provides path for Mecole Hardman, but Ray Davis stands in way

The Bills have yet to identify a primary punt returner, and it's not wise to burden wide receiver Khalil Shakir with those duties.

As a result, the door has been open for Hardman, who returned punts for the Chiefs during all three recent Super Bowl champion seasons. Hardman was an All-Pro Second Team kick returner as a rookie in 2019. He has returned 91 career punts for 823 yards and one touchdown.

Sep 15, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) returns a kick against the Cincinnati Bengals | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

In the preseason opener against the Panthers, Hardman fair caught one punt and returned another for 12 yards. He recorded a 17-yard return on his only attempt against the Browns.

In recent weeks, however, backup running back Ray Davis, who emerged as an All-Pro kick returner in 2025, has inserted himself into the punt returner conversation.

"Ray, obviously, wants that role," said Brady. "I want to make sure, if a guy wants that, you let him go take it and go get it."

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis (7) runs with the ball aginst the Carolina Panthers during the first half at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Davis saw one chance in each game. After smartly letting the first punt sail over his head for a touchback against the Panthers, he returned one 12 yards in the 31-7 win over the Browns.

If the Bills are comfortable with Sherfield and Davis on special teams, then Hardman becomes a likely cut candidate heading into the August 30 deadline.

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