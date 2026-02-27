Bills Sign Core Special Teams Player to Multi-Year Extension

While the Buffalo Bills are in Indianapolis for the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, they're still looking at their current roster as well.

Buffalo re-signed one of their core special teams players, safety Sam Franklin, to a three-year deal worth up to $7.5 million. In 2025, Franklin had 13 tackles while appearing in all 17 games.

The deal was first reported by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, who says Franklin will make $5 million during his first two seasons of the deal.

This is a sizable contract for a player who took just six snaps on defense during the past season. He was on the field for 76% of the special teams snaps, however, playing 329.

Franklin was undrafted out of Temple in 2020 and signed with the Carolina Panthers. He played for Carolina for four seasons, making nine starts while playing in 74 games. During his time with the Panthers, he had 105 tackles, one sack, and one interception. He returned that pick 99 yards for a defensive touchdown.

He was initially signed by the Denver Broncos in 2025, but didn't make the 53-man roster. Buffalo signed him to their practice squad, but promoted him to the active roster on September 4.

Sam Franklin secures multi-year deal despite change at special teams coordinator

Buffalo Bills defensive back Sam Franklin Jr. reacts after a defensive play during the game against the Atlanta Falcons. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The head coaching change in Buffalo led to a change at all three coordinator positions. With Joe Brady moving from offensive coordinator to head coach, the Bills brought in Pete Carmichael as the new offensive coordinator.

Defensively, they went with Jim Leonhard, who was with Carmichael in Denver. As for their special teams coordinator, Buffalo signed Jeff Rodgers, who was previously with the Arizona Cardinals. Rodgers must have liked what he saw from Franklin, since this deal makes him one of the centerpieces on that unit.

Bills still need to get under salary cap for 2026

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

According to Spotrac, the Bills are an estimated $5.89 million over the salary cap. General manager Brandon Beane needs to find a way to get under the cap while freeing up enough money to fill some of the holes on the roster.

Buffalo could see several free agents leave due to the cap, including guard David Edwards and center Connor McGovern. There are moves to make, mainly with salary restructures, which should happen before free agency begins in March.