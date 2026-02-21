Case closed.

The Buffalo Bills’ stadium graffiti scandal has reached its conclusion, as seven construction workers have been identified as culprits behind the vandalism that occurred at the new Highmark Stadium last weekend.

According to WBEN, three of the workers have confessed to the crimes, none of whom has officially been charged. A spokesperson for the Erie County Sheriff’s Office told the local news outlet that the investigation remains ongoing.

What happened?

Construction of the Abbot Road structure was halted on Monday due to the latest display of graffiti throughout the stadium grounds, which occurred within the building’s interior, including in locker room and suite areas. The images were described as “pornographic” in nature, while Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz believed all along that the vandalism was an inside job.

“We believe it actually is someone who has been working on the site because to get into the locations where the graffiti was at, you have to have a pass and you have to be able to enter,” he told WGRZ earlier this week.

“There’s suspicion that other people know who did this. And if they believe they will get a reward, they will turn in that individual,” said the County Executive. “Someone did something that maybe they thought was funny, but it wasn’t. And they’re gonna be held responsible for their actions.”

We will see how things unfold moving forward and whether those accused or who have confessed to the crimes are brought to justice.

Potential reward

Before the culprits were reportedly identified, a $100,000 reward was offered by the company in charge of the stadium’s construction, Gilbane-Turner. It is unclear whether that reward helped generate information leading to the identification of those involved.

Despite a week-long delay, the new stadium is expected to open on time in July and host the Bills’ season opener in September. According to a report from WBEN earlier this week, the structure is about 87% complete.

Per a previous report from the Bills, Private Seat Licenses have sold out, with a count of 54,000 purchased by December of this past year. The new stadium’s capacity has been set at about 62,000 seats.