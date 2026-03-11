Newly Re-Signed Connor McGovern Shares Loving Words for Buffalo

Center Connor McGovern officially re-signed with the Buffalo Bills on a four-year, $52 million contract on Tuesday after agreeing to terms with the team on Saturday. With that signing finalized, he expressed some strong feelings for a community he has come to call home.

McGovern joined One Bills Live on Tuesday to talk about what Buffalo means to him, having some very heartwarming words for the city where he has played the last three seasons.

One thing that stood out was the six-year veteran's perspective on the financial side of free agency. He suggested it was one of the main factors shaping his market, and the Bills eventually re-signed him at a price that could be seen as a bargain.

🗣️"We want our kids to grow up here"#Bills center Connor McGovern (@Condor_McGovern) on why Buffalo🔊⬇️ #Billsmafia pic.twitter.com/aKrSzilAcu — One Bills Live (@OneBillsLive) March 10, 2026

"At the end of the day, we're not big spenders," McGovern said. "A couple million dollars isn't really going to change our life and we're very happy with what we have here."

McGovern's comments reflect an approach he and his family are taking as they begin their future in Western New York.

Big life plans

Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Bills center Connor McGovern (66) prepares to snap the ball to quarterback Josh Allen (17) at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The 28-year-old is from Larksville, Pennsylvania, in the Wyoming Valley. It's a small community. He later attended Penn State, another tight-knit community in a small town, so he knows a thing or two about smaller communities outside of Buffalo.

Such knowledge of this kind of community has McGovern thinking big about his life with his wife and daughter, who own a home in the Buffalo area. That fact played a key role in his decision to stay.

"We want our kids to grow up here," McGovern said. "We're both from Pennsylvania, smaller towns, the slower way of life here, which we love, so we love the community here."

Praising 'Buffalove'

Bills guard Connor McGovern and quarterback Josh Allen celebrate in the end zone after Allen’s third touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov 16, 2025 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I think we have the best neighbors and neighborhood in Orchard Park," McGovern said. "They are awesome. But we just really want to be around that, still, and that made the decision much easier."

Bills fans will have an opportunity to grow even closer to one another when the new Highmark Stadium opens up for the start of the 2026 season, potentially strengthening the connections between fans and the players.

McGovern has played a critical role along Buffalo's offensive line the last three seasons, starting every game during that stretch, whether it be at guard or center. His appreciation for the city could motivate him and help elevate his play to another level in 2025.