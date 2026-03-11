Newly Re-Signed Connor McGovern Shares Loving Words for Buffalo
In this story:
Center Connor McGovern officially re-signed with the Buffalo Bills on a four-year, $52 million contract on Tuesday after agreeing to terms with the team on Saturday. With that signing finalized, he expressed some strong feelings for a community he has come to call home.
McGovern joined One Bills Live on Tuesday to talk about what Buffalo means to him, having some very heartwarming words for the city where he has played the last three seasons.
One thing that stood out was the six-year veteran's perspective on the financial side of free agency. He suggested it was one of the main factors shaping his market, and the Bills eventually re-signed him at a price that could be seen as a bargain.
"At the end of the day, we're not big spenders," McGovern said. "A couple million dollars isn't really going to change our life and we're very happy with what we have here."
McGovern's comments reflect an approach he and his family are taking as they begin their future in Western New York.
Big life plans
The 28-year-old is from Larksville, Pennsylvania, in the Wyoming Valley. It's a small community. He later attended Penn State, another tight-knit community in a small town, so he knows a thing or two about smaller communities outside of Buffalo.
Such knowledge of this kind of community has McGovern thinking big about his life with his wife and daughter, who own a home in the Buffalo area. That fact played a key role in his decision to stay.
"We want our kids to grow up here," McGovern said. "We're both from Pennsylvania, smaller towns, the slower way of life here, which we love, so we love the community here."
Praising 'Buffalove'
"I think we have the best neighbors and neighborhood in Orchard Park," McGovern said. "They are awesome. But we just really want to be around that, still, and that made the decision much easier."
Bills fans will have an opportunity to grow even closer to one another when the new Highmark Stadium opens up for the start of the 2026 season, potentially strengthening the connections between fans and the players.
McGovern has played a critical role along Buffalo's offensive line the last three seasons, starting every game during that stretch, whether it be at guard or center. His appreciation for the city could motivate him and help elevate his play to another level in 2025.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Owen Klein has covered football, basketball and baseball for Penn State athletics as a broadcaster on local radio, including producing Penn State’s 2024 men’s basketball Big Ten Tournament games and calling Penn State football’s Whiteout vs. Washington in November 2024. He has internships with the Buffalo Bisons and CBS affiliate WIVB in Buffalo, NY, in the summer of 2025. He is a Penn State University broadcast journalism student at the Bellisario College of Communications majoring in broadcast journalism and is passionate about college and professional sports, the Pokémon Video Game Championships and the Buffalo Bills.Follow Kleiner2003