As the Buffalo Bills opened OTAs this week, they received a positive sign from one of their injured stars, edge rusher Michael Hoecht, whose season was cut short a year ago.

Hoecht sustained an Achilles injury during a Week 9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, sidelining him for the remainder of the year. The sixth-year pro quickly jump-started his recovery and, on Tuesday, his comeback continued as he went through exercises during the team’s session at One Bills Dr.

In a video posted by WGR 550 AM’s Sal Capaccio, Hoecht went through wind sprints while wearing a helmet. Hoecht didn’t do any change-of-direction during the brief clip. Still, seeing him on his feet and active is a noticeable step in his process of rebounding from such a significant ailment.

Hoecht previously declared he would be “ready to go” before training camp.

“It used to take maybe a year, I don’t really see it taking that long,” he said on the Centered on Buffalo podcast in February. “But my own personal goal for myself is to be done by July 1 and then hopefully ramp up for camp.”

Tuesday’s footage showed a player with every intention of fulfilling that prophecy.

Reviewing Hoecht’s career in Buffalo

Buffalo Bills defensive end Michael Hoecht gets ready to move to another area to start a new drill at Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on Aug.6, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Since joining the Bills on a three-year, $21 million contract last March, Hoecht’s time in Buffalo has been a roller coaster. The 28-year-old’s stint with the team began with a six-game suspension for PED use, from which he returned to make quite the impact during his limited time on the field. In his two games played, he finished with two sacks, two quarterback hits and a tackle for loss, instantly boosting the Buffalo pass rush.

He earned a Pro Football Focus pass-rush grade of 71.6 in 2025, which was the best mark of his career. While his impact on the team’s season as a whole was slight, the flash in the pan that Hoecht offered in 2025 provides hope that he may be able to consistently impact the Buffalo pass rush, given he can remain healthy.

Looking at the Bills’ group of pass rushers

Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) carries the ball as Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) defends during the first half at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Along with Hoecht, whose return will serve as a pseudo addition to the pass rush, the Bills hope to enjoy production from a few new faces, including free-agent acquisition Bradley Chubb and second-round pick T.J. Parker. Additionally, Buffalo will welcome back Greg Rousseau, the team’s leading sack-getter with seven a year ago.

The Bills seem set to wave goodbye to both Joey Bosa and A.J. Epenesa in free agency, as Bills On SI's Ralph Ventre wrote previously, which leaves room for Hoecht to step in as the No. 4 edge defender on the Bills’ roster this season.

His presence will be critical for the Bills, a team transitioning to new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s attack-style defense, which will aim to create chaos for both opposing passers and ball carriers. Hoecht is a player who appears to fit Leonhard’s expected philosophy like a glove, so it will be crucial for Buffalo to get him back to full health as soon as possible.

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