Bills' Upgrades Eliminate Need for Two Free Agent Edge Rushers Who Remain Unsigned

The Buffalo Bills made it clear that the edge rusher position was an offseason priority.

First, they signed veteran Bradley Chubb to a three-year contract reportedly worth $43.5 million, and the two-time Pro Bowl selection will likely start opposite Greg Rousseau.

Next, they used their first selection (No. 36 overall) in the 2026 NFL Draft on Clemson edge TJ Parker, and they weren't done yet.

On May 11, Buffalo signed former Kansas City Chiefs' contributor Mike Danna to a one-year contract, presumably with the expectation that the Super Bowl champion will push for a spot in the rotation.

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna (51) celebrates against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

All the while, Bills' free agent edge rushers Joey Bosa and AJ Epenesa have been available on the market. With OTAs already underway, it's increasingly unlikely either player will be back in Orchard Park.

Both listed amongst ESPN's recent "Best NFL team fits for 14 free agents," unsurprisingly neither Bosa nor Epenesa was suggested for the Bills. Instead, Matt Bowen selected the San Francisco 49ers as the best fit for Bosa while tabbing the Green Bay Packers as an appropriate suitor for Epenesa.

Here's why we don't see either coming back to the Bills.

Joey Bosa

Signed to be a difference-maker during the playoffs, Bosa was relatively silent as the Bills recorded one total sack over two postseason games this past January.

Although the 30-year-old Bosa made 15 starts for Buffalo, he lacked consistency, especially against the run, and recorded only 5.0 sacks. He made a handful of memorable plays, but it wasn't enough to justify a $12.6 million salary. Furthermore, Bosa seemingly lacks the versatility that Bills' new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard values.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) tip toes the line as he is forced out of bounds by Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa (97) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026 | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In addition to the chance to join forces with his brother Nick, Bosa makes sense for the 49ers' defensive scheme.

"Bosa has answered some availability questions over the past two seasons, playing in at least 14 games in each, and he fits as a pass rusher in Raheem Morris' defense," said Bowen.

AJ Epenesa

Epenesa, the Bills' 2021 second-round pick, reportedly reached a one-year agreement with the Cleveland Browns in mid-March, only for the team to back out following a failed physical. It's worth noting he was listed on Buffalo's injury report due to a neck issue in January.

Never emerging as anything more than a rotational player during six seasons with the Bills, Epenesa is a solid depth piece whose snaps will likely be taken over by Parker or Danna.

Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa (57) defends against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) pass during the first quarter of the game at Highmark Stadium | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Instead, Epenesa may discover he has more value to a team like the Packers.

"The Packers lost rotational edge rusher Kingsley Enagbare to the Jets in free agency, so the team could add his replacement in Epenesa," said Bowen.