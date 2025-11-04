Bills' Michael Hoecht posts powerful message following season-ending injury
One of the Buffalo Bills underrated offseason additions was defensive end Michael Hoecht. The former Los Angeles Rams defender signed a three-year, $21 million deal, allowing Buffalo to bolster its depth on the defensive line.
Unfortunately, they had to wait until Week 8 to see Hoecht in action due to a six-game suspension for a violation of the league's PED policy. Once he was in action, Hoecht proved to be worth the wait.
In two games, Hoecht had five tackles and two sacks before tearing his Achilles against the Kansas City Chiefs. That brought a premature end to his first season with the Bills, but Hoecht isn't going to let the setback define him.
On Tuesday, he posted a powerful message on social media, claiming this "defeat" is psychological. He also promised to "Be back soon."
Hoecht, who helped the Rams win a Super Bowl in 2021, played in all 17 games in each of his prior four seasons in the league. He's recorded 185 tackles and 15.5 sacks in his career, proving to be a valuable rotational defender.
Bills defense has struggled with health all season
Hoecht isn't the only Buffalo defender to deal with injuries this season. He joins fellow defensive linemen Ed Oliver, T.J. Sanders, and DeWayne Carter who are all already on the IR.
The Bills have also been without defensive tackle DaQuan Jones for the past three games after he suffered a calf injury preparing for their Week 6 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.
In the secondary, they're also without safeties Damar Hamlin and Taylor Rapp. They did recently get rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston back, who recorded his first-career pick off Patrick Mahomes in just his second game as a pro.
Still, the injuries have been a concern. Thankfully, general manager Brandon Beane did an excellent job of building depth this offseason, but that depth is about to be tested once again.
