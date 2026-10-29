Bills' Struggling Defense on Track to Face Lamar Jackson After Thursday Injury Update

If you though the Buffalo Bills were going to avoid Lamar Jackson when they take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8, think again.

Jackson had missed the last three games due to an ankle injury that he just couldn't shake. However, it appears he is now past it, and just in time for the Bills.

According to the Ravens' Thursday practice report, Jackson was listed as a full participant, which marks the second consecutive day Jackson has been a full go.

This is also the first time the Ravens signal-caller has put together back-to-back full practices since his injury, which is a clear indication he's going to play against Buffalo on Sunday.

What Jackson's return means for Bills

Bills defense coordinator Jim Leonhard talks to someone on the sidelines before practice at Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on Aug. 13 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is terrible news for the Bills' struggling defense that would have breathed a sigh of relief had Jackson been ruled out since Baltimore's backup, Tyler Huntley, amounts to a significant downgrade for the Ravens' passing attack.

Buffalo enters the Week 8 contest versus Baltimore ceding the second-most passing yards per game at 285.8.

Making matters worse, the Bills will be short-handed at safety, as C.J. Gardner Johnson is suspended for spitting on a Las Vegas Raiders player in Week 6.

With Gardner-Johnson sidelined, we'll likely see Damar Hamlin get the start, and as disappointing as Gardner-Johnson has been this season, Hamlin still amounts to a downgrade. Rookie safety Jalon Kilgore should get some run, also.

How Bills can limit Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) drops back to pass during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The key to the Bills stopping Lamar Jackson is to force him to win from the pocket. That means keeping contain on the edge and closing up his running lanes up the middle.

Shutting down the middle of the field and forcing Jackson to throw outside the numbers will also help keep him in check considering that is not his strength.

But slowing the Ravens down is more than just about limiting Jackson. The Bills can't let Derrick Henry take the game over, something that is easier said than done.

Buffalo failed miserably at doing that in 2025, when Henry ripped off a ridiculous 169 yards and two scores on just 18 carries. The Bills still managed to find a way to win, though, 41-40.

In order to limit Jackson and Henry, it's going to take all hands on deck upfront. Unfortunately, we can't say for sure if the Bills will have all of their hands, as a few members of the front seven are up in the air for Week 8, according to the injury report.

Ed Oliver and T.J. Sanders both practiced in full on Thursday, so they should be good to go, but Bradley Chubb and T.J. Parker remained limited.

At cornerback, Dee Alford went from limited to non-participant, so he's trending toward sitting out.

The Bears will drop their final injury report of the week on Friday, so we'll have a better idea of where everyone stands then.

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