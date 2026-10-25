Will Lamar Jackson Return vs. Bills in Week 8? Buffalo on Crash Course to Face Ravens QB

The Buffalo Bills were hoping to avoid Baltimore Ravens signal-caller Lamar Jackson in Week 8, when the two teams meet at Highmark stadium.

However, when the Bills return from their bye next week, it appears Jackson might be ready to go and return from his ankle injury.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is reporting that Jackson is "expected" to make his return to the field in Week 8.

"(Jackson) is likely to return next week against the Bills. Expected to return, actually," Rapoport said. "He was really close to going this week, but because they got the Bills and then a short week after this, (the Ravens said) you know what, let's just be cautious."

Jackson, who has now missed three games in a row, was able to finally return to practice this past week before drawing a questionable tag and being ruled out on Saturday.

Jackson made it quite clear during the week that he still wasn't at 100%.

"I'm restricted. Like I can't really do what I do. So I'm not helping nobody if I can just go out there and be a statue and get hit," he said. "No positive. Like that's not helping my team at all. That's just me. I feel like I'm being selfish because it's about me at that point for me to get out there and be hurt. That's dumb."

What this means for Bills

Bills defense coordinator Jim Leonhard talks to someone on the sidelines before practice at Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on Aug. 13 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It goes without saying that Buffalo's matchup against the Ravens just got harder.

Not only is Jackson an elite runner, but he's also obviously a much better passer than his backup, Tyler Huntley, who is a quality QB2, at best.

The Bills are giving up 15.5 rushing yards per game against signal-callers this season, but they also haven't faced someone like Jackson, who the team is quite familiar with.

What's even more concerning for the Bills is they sport the second-worst pass defense in the NFL, which is why facing Huntley would have been a huge reprieve. Now, Buffalo's struggling secondary will have a tougher test.

On the flip side, the Bills expect to enter the matchup relatively healthy across the board.

Lamar Jackson's history vs. Bills

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over five regular season games against the Bills, Jackson has completed 67.3% of his passes, but he's only averaging 135.6 passing yards per contest against Buffalo and has eight touchdowns to three picks through the air.

Jackson has, however, been a nightmare for the Bills on the ground with 55.2 rushing yards per game and two scores throughout those contests.

In his last game against the Bills in Week 1 of last season, Jackson was 14-of-19 for 209 yards and two scores to no picks and added 70 yards and a touchdown on six carries.

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