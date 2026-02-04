Bills QB Josh Allen Named Among 20 Best Players Without Super Bowl Win

For the past six seasons, the Buffalo Bills have been in the playoffs, often standing out as one of the favorites in the AFC.

Unfortunately, this hasn’t led to a Super Bowl appearance, which is why they made some big changes to the coaching staff this offseason. The Bills believe they have a championship-caliber quarterback in Josh Allen, and hope he doesn’t end his career without a title.

If that happens, Allen will be one of the top players to miss out on a championship. In fact, Bleacher Report’s David Kenyon already has him as the 18th best player in league history without a ring.

”Allen struggled through the air as a rookie but surged in 2019, and that upward trajectory has hardly slowed since then. Allen is currently riding a six-year streak of 3,600-plus passing yards and five straight years of 500-plus rushing yards,” Kenyon wrote.

“Most notably, he won league MVP in 2024. Allen has been a top-five MVP finisher in three other seasons, as well. Disappointing playoff exits have haunted Allen and the Buffalo Bills, but they haven't missed the postseason since his rookie year.“

Those playoff exits have been painful, and they even led to the dismissal of head coach Sean McDermott. While he got them close, the Bills never won it all despite having an elite talent under center.

The pressure to win will only increase for Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen warms up before a game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Allen still has time to capture a Lombardi Trophy, but the pressure to pull off the win will only increase. Not only have the Bills moved to Joe Brady as a head coach for Allen’s sake, but he’s also going to be 30 years old this coming season.

Allen is still in his prime, and quarterbacks often play much longer than other positions. That said, his window won’t be open forever, which means the pressure is about to get amped up for Allen and the Bills.

