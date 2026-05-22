Three Buffalo Bills Players With Most to Prove Entering Contract Years

With OTAs underway, the Buffalo Bills are officially entering the Joe Brady era. The first-year head coach inherits a talented roster, which is evidenced by their seven-year playoff streak. He's also expected to have success right away, with the front office making it clear they expect a Super Bowl.

That puts pressure on Brady to perform, but he's not the only one feeling the heat. Players should be on notice as well, including the following three who are scheduled for free agency in 2027 and need to prove they deserve a new contract.

Alec Anderson, G

Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Alec Anderson enters the field before a game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Starting left guard David Edwards signed a four-year, $61 million contract with the New Orleans Saints this offseason, leaving a hole on the Bills' offensive line. Buffalo will attempt to lean on an in-house replacement, with Alec Anderson projected as the starter.

Anderson, who started at left guard in the Week 18 finale against the New York Jets, signed a one-year deal this offseason worth $2.5. Returning to Buffalo not only gave him a chance to earn a starting job, but if he succeeds, Anderson could land a lucrative deal as well in the upcoming offseason.

Dorian Williams, LB

Buffalo Bills linebacker Dorian Williams leaves the field after a game against the Philadelphia Eagles. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

New defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard will use more 3-4 concepts in his defense and the two starters at inside linebacker are Terrel Bernard and Dorian Williams. Bernard signed a four-year, $50 million deal this past offseason, keeping him in Buffalo through the 2029 campaign.

Now Williams can prove he deserves a new contract as he enters his fourth season in the NFL. In his first three years, Williams has recorded 220 tackles, six tackles for loss, three pass breakups, and one forced fumble. He's been solid overall, especially against the run.

This past season, Williams earned a 62.7 run defense grade from PFF, although his 47.0 in coverage leaves something to be desired. If he can improve in coverage and possibly record a few more splash plays, Williams could be in line for a payday.

O’Cyrus Torrence, G

Buffalo Bills guard O'Cyrus Torrence blocks against the Arizona Cardinals in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

A second-round pick out of Florida in 2023, O'Cyrus Torrence has been a starter at right guard for the past three seasons. He's been a serviceable starter who is better in pass protection than he gets credit for, earning a 64.0 in pass blocking from PFF which was the 32nd highest grade in the league among guards.

Like Edwards, Torrence can prove during his contract season that he deserves to be paid among the best guards in the game. While that could lead to him pricing his way out of Buffalo, the Bills would be happy to see him put together such a campaign.