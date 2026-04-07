4 DJ Moore Stats That Show Bills Finally Made Right Choice for Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills' front office has faced external criticism for failing to provide enough support for superstar quarterback Josh Allen.

While the Bills' offense has had no trouble scoring points since trading away Stefon Diggs more than two years ago, the team's leading receiver has failed to reach the 900-yard mark in either of the past two seasons.

Adding the potential to open up more opportunities for Khalil Shakir and the rest of the receiving corps, the Bills traded for former first-round wide receiver DJ Moore.

"Everybody does different things so far from what I've seen. Everybody in the room, not everybody does the same exact thing. I just look to come in and just be a mold and just fit any way I can and just go with it from there," said Moore.

While he became less of a primary option for the Bears over the past two years after 1,364 receiving yards in 2023, Moore brings WR1 ability to the Bills' offense, and there's plenty of evidence suggesting he'll be a terrific addition. In fact, Moore may be just what Buffalo needs to become a true offensive juggernaut.

Consecutive starts streak

Availability is the best ability, making this the most important of the four Moore-made statistics.

Moore, who turns 29 years old on April 14, has made 87 consecutive starts for the Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears dating back to the 2020 season.

Putting together five consecutive 17-start campaigns, Moore has not missed a game since December 13, 2020 when he was placed on the COVID-19 list with Carolina. Although he didn't start, the Panthers' top receiver returned to action one week later and gained 131 yards on six catches against the Green Bay Packers. It's worth noting that Bills' first-year head coach Joe Brady was the Panthers' offensive coordinator at the time.

Dec 19, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (2) tries to avoid a tackle by Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (30) | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Air yards extraordinaire

As noted by the Bills' PR team, Moore is one of five NFL players with at least 50 catches on throws of 20+ air yards over the last five seasons, joining CeeDee Lamb, Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill and George Pickens.

Seeing Moore excel in an area where the Bills have struggled has to excite Allen. Buffalo, which had the lowest average target depth (9.2 yards) in the NFL last season, could become wildly dangerous on offense by adding a consistent downfield passing element.

Top 5 NFL WR vs. man coverage

While lack of separation appeared to plague the Bills' receiving corps too often last year, Moore has been one of the top performers against man coverage.

Per Next Gen Stats, Moore posted the fifth-most receiving yards against man coverage since joining the Bears in 2023. He has also generated the third-best receiving EPA (+63.1) while opposing man coverage during that three-year sample.

D.J. Moore has totaled the 5th-most receiving yards against man coverage since joining the Bears in 2023.



He has also generated the 3rd-most receiving EPA (+63.1) vs. man in that span.@BuffaloBills | #BillsMafia https://t.co/gIxAqQWjc5 pic.twitter.com/rIOMin9UUk — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 5, 2026

Averaging 1,000+ per season

Selected at No. 24 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, Moore has proceeded to play 131 games over eight seasons while gaining 8,213 receiving yards. Has he done that all in a Bills' uniform, Moore would rank third overall in franchise history behind only Andre Reed (13,095) and Eric Moulds (9,096).

Moore's 5,057 receiving yards since 2021 are ninth most amongst NFL players over that span, ranking him one spot higher than Jaylen Waddle.

With Brady as offensive coordinator in Carolina, Moore eclipse the 1,150-yard mark in back-to-back seasons (2020, 2021). His 18.1 yards per reception in 2020 are a career high.

Oct 31, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (2) reaches for a ball over Atlanta Falcons free safety Erik Harris (23) | Brett Davis-Imagn Images