Bills Would be Wise to Claim Rookie Linebacker Released by Texans

Linebacker has been one of the weakest positions for the Buffalo Bills this season. They have been leaning on Terrel Bernard and Dorian Williams, but rookie Kaleb Elarms-Orr has been proving himself worthy of more snaps lately as well.

As for their starters, Bernard and Williams have each had issues adapting to Jim Leonhard's defense. That's why Bills On SI's Ralph Ventre gave the position group as a whole a C- after the first quarter of the season. Ventre says that "Bernard has looked slow while Williams appears confused at times," and believes the Bills should consider bringing up Shaq Thompson from the practice squad or giving Joe Andreessen more snaps.

Buffalo could also look for more depth, and an intriguing name just became available. On Saturday, Jordan Schultz reported that the Houston Texans would be releasing rookie Aiden Fisher, who will be available to claim on Waivers. The Bills aren't high on the priority list, but they should put in a claim and attempt to bring him in.

Sources: The #Texans are releasing rookie LB Aiden Fisher.



The 7th-round pick was an All-American last season en route to helping Indiana win a national championship. He will be on waivers. pic.twitter.com/3f9YR4GCI0 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 17, 2026

Fisher was a seventh-round pick out of Indiana and has appeared in three games this season. He has 38 snaps, all on special teams, and has recorded just one tackle.

He began his collegiate career at James Madison before transferring to Indiana in 2024. He was vital to their title run in 2025 and finished his two years with the Hoosier with 215 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, six sacks, and two interceptions.

Aiden Fisher could help Buffalo with defensive communication

Houston Texans linebacker Aiden Fisher celebrates his tackle against Los Angeles Chargers running back Jaret Patterson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What should stand out with Fisher for the Bills is his high football IQ. During the pre-draft process, NFL.com scout Lance Zierlein praised Fisher for being a coordinator on the field, saying he can run a defense.

"Fisher is a Mike linebacker who can run the defense as an extension of his coordinator. He’s well-built with leadership and football character that are praised by teammates and coaches. Fisher has the instincts and feel of an NFL player but lacks the needed quickness and athletic ability," Zierlein wrote. "He reads play designs and gets to the action at a high rate, but a lack of range, cover talent and plus open-field tackling will make the NFL jump challenging."

The lack of range and coverage skills are what led to Fisher sliding into the final round, and could be a reason for the Bills to be concerned. That said, his intelligence and leadership make him worth taking a flier, especially as Leonhard is looking for players who fit his vision.

Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Aiden Fisher against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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