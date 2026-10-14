Buffalo Bills' Highest And Lowest Graded Players in Week 5

It was a full team effort on Monday Night Football as the Buffalo Bills defeated the Los Angeles Rams 37-34 in overtime.

As expected, this proved to be a battle of heavyweights as both teams had more than their share of explosive plays. That included a couple of huge swings in overtime. The Rams thought they had it won following a fumble by James Cook but a blocked field goal by Greg Rousseau ended that.

Buffalo capitalized by hitting a field goal of their own, courtesy of Tyler Bass, which gave them the win. With the dust settled on that showdown, let’s look at which Bills’ players earned the top grades from PFF, as well as those who earned the lowest.

Five Highest Graded Buffalo Bills in Week 5

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins celebrates a touchdown scored by Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB: 90.3

Dion Dawkins, LT: 86.9

Alec Anderson, LG: 79.1

T.J. Parker, EDGE: 78.9

Ty Johnson, RB: 78.5

Kaleb Elarms-Orr didn’t get many snaps, but he did his job well when he was on the field. With Terrel Bernard and Dorian Williams not living up to expectations, it will be interesting to see if the rookie gets more time after his performance. The only other defender in the top five was fellow rookie T.J. Parker, who was fourth with a 78.9. Parker had three tackles while Elarms-Orr had one, while also recording one pass deflection.

Offensively, Dion Dawkins and Alec Anderson were at their best, which kept Aaron Donald from ruining the game plan. They finished second and third, respectively. Third-down back Ty Johnson had his best game of the year, recording 72 yards on four receptions. He was the fifth-highest rated player but in all honesty, Buffalo may not have won if not for some of his clutch receptions.

Five Lowest Graded Buffalo Bills in Week 5

Buffalo Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maxwell Hairston, CB: 28.6

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, S: 29.3

Tylan Grable, OT: 38.8

Terrel Bernard, LB: 39.9

Skyler Bell, WR: 45.7

Maxwell Hairston’s rocky sophomore campaign continues as he finished with a team-low grade of 28.6. Hairston had just 17 snaps, which is his least of the season, but gave up 32 yards while surrendering a reception both times he was targeted. C.J. Gardner-Johnson followed Hairston after giving up multiple big plays, including a touchdown. The third defender on the list was linebacker Terrel Bernard, who hasn’t seemed comfortable in the new defensive scheme.

On offense, Tylan Grable struggled mightily once he went in for an injured Spencer Brown. Also landing in the bottom five was Skyler Bell, who had no receptions on two targets in his debut game.

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