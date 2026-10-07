Bills' Grades for Every Position Group Show Weaknesses Through Season's First Quarter

The Buffalo Bills are 3-1 through the first four regular season games of head coach Joe Brady's tenure.

Despite a disappointing result last time out against the New England Patriots, the Bills occupy first place in the AFC East division after one-quarter of the schedule. For reference, they started 4-0 each of the past two years under Sean McDermott.

Although there's been a lot of good, there is plenty that the Bills must fix moving forward. Here's how we see each position group's performance thus far. The grade scale ranges from A+ to F.

Quarterback: B+

Josh Allen was sensational through the first two weeks, but did not meet his MVP standard in Weeks 3 and 4. His poor decision produced a late interception that essentially cost the Bills the chance to beat the Patriots. He also failed to take what the defense was giving him on too many occasions.

Running Back: A

Reigning NFL rushing champion James Cook ranks in third in the league and second overall amongst yards per carry (6.0) leaders. Ty Johnson is back from injury, and practice squad running back Frank Gore Jr. filled in admirably while he was out. Backup Ray Davis has not yet been needed.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) runs after making a catch during the third quarter against the New England Patriots | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide Receivers: C+

It looked a lot better when DJ Moore was healthy, but there have been bright spots in the receiving corps including Keon Coleman's encouraging Week 4 performance. Josh Palmer has been boom or bust while Moore, who has been slowed by an AC joint sprain, is a clear difference maker when on the field.

Tight Ends: A-

Each of the three core members of the position group complement each other well. Allowing the Bills to frequently deploy 13 personnel, Dawson Knox, Dalton Kincaid and Jackson Hawes all are essential to success in run game and pose legit threats as pass-catchers.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) runs with the ball as New England Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss (53) defends during the second quarter at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive Line: B-

Age appears to be catching up to Dion Dawkins, at least that was the case against the Patriots. Alec Anderson has been less than impressive at left guard, and the unit as a whole can be better in pass protection.

Kicker: A

Bass has answered the bell after missing the entire 2025 campaign. He is a perfect 6-for-6 on field goals and he's missed only one PAT in 14 attempts.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass (16) kicks a field goal during the second quarter against the New England Patriots | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Punter: A

Seventh-round rookie Tommy Doman has been an upgrade over Mitch Wishnowsky thus far. He's averaging 45.0 net yards per punt and has placed four of nine kicks inside the opponent's 20.

Return Specialist: A

Greg Dortch quickly proved worthy of a 53-man roster spot, moving up after two weeks. He's averaging 8.8 yards per punt return and 26.3 yards per kick return. Most importantly, he's protecting the football.

Sep 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Greg Dortch (19) is tackled by Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Interior Defensive Linemen: B+



Nose tackle Deone Walker has been an absolute monster and late-summer addition Greg Gaines has been serviceable in the middle. Ed Oliver has yet to get his feet under him this season, but young Landon Jackson has noticeably improved from his rookie season.

Outside Linebackers: A

NFL sacks leader Greg Rousseau and Bradley Chubb have already proven to be a formidable starting duo, providing a noticeable boost to the Bills' pass rush. They could use more from the backups, but the two starters have been exactly what Buffalo needed on the edge.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass while under pressure from Buffalo Bills linebacker Greg Rousseau (15) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Inside Linebackers: C-

Terrel Bernard and Dorian Williams have stumbled out of the gate against both the pass and the run. Bernard has looked slow while Williams appears confused at times. Whether it's fourth-round rookie Kaleb Elarms-Orr, Buffalo Joe Andreessen or practice squad veteran Shaq Thompson, the Bills would be smart to shake it up.

Safeties: C-

Cole Bishop and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson haven't exactly been a reincarnation of Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer. Neither appears to take the proper angles, and each has had his share of missed tackles.

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Keaton Mitchell (34) scores a touchdown in front of Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cornerbacks: D

Second-round rookie Davison Igbinosun has been a lone bright spot for a group that has struggled to cover. Prior to his toe injury, Christian Benford was ineffective in man coverage situations. Maxwell Hairston and slot cornerback Dee Alford have been exploited regularly, too.

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