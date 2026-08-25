Buffalo Bills' 53-Man Roster Prediction Entering Preseason Week 3
In this story:
Week 2 of the NFL preseason is behind us and the Buffalo Bills are coming off another impressive win. This Saturday, they defeated the Cleveland Browns 31-7 and had players all throughout the depth chart show they can help contribute to an NFL team.
Still, there are only 53 spots available, so there will surely be some talented players who get waived ahead of the season opener. There is still time for those on the bubble to make an impact, but with the preseason finale coming on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, time is running low.
With only one exhibition game remaining, here's a prediction for the Bills' 53-man roster, which includes Buffalo exposing some talented players to waivers.
Quarterback (2)
- Josh Allen
- Kyle Allen
Notable cuts: Shane Buechele
Kyle Allen has silenced the doubters with a strong preseason performance. He's proven to be a quality QB2 and forces Shane Buechele off the roster, even though Buechele has also played very well.
Running Back (4)
- James Cook
- Ray Davis
- Ty Johnson
- Ben VanSumeren
Notable cuts: Frank Gore Jr., Ian Wheeler, Jackson Acker
Keeping Ian Wheeler as the primary backup to James Cook is incredibly tempting after his preseason performance, especially when considering the salary savings if they kept him over Ty Johnson. In the end, the Bills will probably play it safe and hope Wheeler and Frank Gore Jr. will be available for the practice squad.
Wide Receiver (6)
- D.J. Moore
- Khalil Shakir
- Keon Coleman
- Joshua Palmer
- Skyler Bell
- Mecole Hardman Jr.
Notable cuts: Trent Sherfield
PUP: Tyrell Shavers
Mecole Hardman had a couple of drops in Week 2, which opened the door for Trent Sherfield who stood out against the Browns. As impressive as he was, Hardman's ability to help on returns helps since the WR6 won't be asked to do much outside of special teams.
Tight End (3)
- Dalton Kincaid
- Dawson Knox
- Jackson Hawes
Notable cuts: Keleki Latu
There's not much drama here, since the Bills have three starting-caliber tight ends. Keleki Latu is one to watch after an impressive offseason. Buffalo might need to find a spot for him, since other teams will be interested should he hit waivers.
Offensive Line (9)
- Dion Dawkins
- Alec Anderson
- Connor McGovern
- O'Cyrus Torrence
- Spencer Brown
- Chase Lundt
- Austin Corbett
- Jude Bowry
- Lloyd Cushenberry
Notable cuts: Ar'Maj Reed-Adams, Sedrick Van Pran-Granger
Alec Anderson starts the year as the starter at left guard, while the rest of the O-line remains the same. The only change would be if Connor McGovern's injury lingers into the preseason, at which point, Lloyd Cushenberry would be the starter. Jude Bowry struggled in the win over Cleveland, but he's still a lock.
Defensive Line (6)
- Ed Oliver
- Deone Walker
- T.J. Sanders
- Greg Gaines
- Zane Durant
- Landon Jackson
Notable cuts: DeWayne Carter
Suspended: Phidarian Mathis
This might be the most concerning group on the depth chart and even the addition of Greg Gaines did little to improve things this weekend. Don't be surprised if the Bills keep a close eye on nose tackles who hit the waiver wire.
EDGE (5)
- Greg Rousseau
- Bradley Chubb
- T.J. Parker
- Michael Hoecht
- Javon Solomon
Notable cuts: Mike Danna
Mike Danna has the experience edge, but Javon Solomon has flashed enough to warrant a spot on the 53-man roster. He won't be heavy in the rotation with the talent ahead of him, but Solomon could be a special teams ace and has looked far more comfortable in Jim Leonhard's defense.
Inside Linebacker (4)
- Terrel Bernard
- Dorian Williams
- Kaleb Elarms-Orr
- Joe Andreesen
Notable cuts: Keonta Jenkins
Joe Andreesen had a game to remember against the Browns, which puts him back in control for the fourth and final spot at inside linebacker. Keonta Jenkins has proven to be a capable player, so he could still change this during the next week.
Cornerback (6)
- Christian Benford
- Maxwell Hairston
- Davison Igbinosun
- Dee Alford
- Kani Walker
- Jordan Hancock
Notable cuts: Toriano Pride Jr., Te'Cory Couch
Undrafted free agent Kani Walker makes the team as does second-year player Jordan Hancock. What really helps Hancock make it is his versatility to play both corner and safety.
Safety (5)
- Cole Bishop
- C.J. Gardner-Johnson
- Damar Hamlin
- Jalon Kilgore
- Sam Franklin Jr.
Notable cuts: Geno Stone, Jordan Dunbar
Damar Hamlin gave up a big play, but also had an interception this weekend. He edges out Geno Stone, although that could go either way. In the end, the coaching staff seems higher on Hamlin.
Specialist (3)
- Tyler Bass, K
- Tommy Doman Jr., P
- Reid Ferguson, LS
Notable cuts: Mitch Wishnowsky
Tyler Bass connected on a 52-yarder, but it barely made it through the uprights. The concerns surrounding him won't go away yet, but the Bills are sold. He's joined by rookie punter Tommy Doman and returning long snapper Reid Ferguson.
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.