Buffalo Bills' 53-Man Roster Prediction Entering Preseason Week 3

Week 2 of the NFL preseason is behind us and the Buffalo Bills are coming off another impressive win. This Saturday, they defeated the Cleveland Browns 31-7 and had players all throughout the depth chart show they can help contribute to an NFL team.

Still, there are only 53 spots available, so there will surely be some talented players who get waived ahead of the season opener. There is still time for those on the bubble to make an impact, but with the preseason finale coming on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, time is running low.

With only one exhibition game remaining, here's a prediction for the Bills' 53-man roster, which includes Buffalo exposing some talented players to waivers.

Quarterback (2)

Josh Allen

Kyle Allen

Notable cuts: Shane Buechele

Kyle Allen has silenced the doubters with a strong preseason performance. He's proven to be a quality QB2 and forces Shane Buechele off the roster, even though Buechele has also played very well.

Running Back (4)

James Cook

Ray Davis

Ty Johnson

Ben VanSumeren

Notable cuts: Frank Gore Jr., Ian Wheeler, Jackson Acker

Keeping Ian Wheeler as the primary backup to James Cook is incredibly tempting after his preseason performance, especially when considering the salary savings if they kept him over Ty Johnson. In the end, the Bills will probably play it safe and hope Wheeler and Frank Gore Jr. will be available for the practice squad.

Wide Receiver (6)

Cleveland Browns safety Donovan McMillon tackles Buffalo Bills wide receiver Trent Sherfield. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

D.J. Moore

Khalil Shakir

Keon Coleman

Joshua Palmer

Skyler Bell

Mecole Hardman Jr.

Notable cuts: Trent Sherfield

PUP: Tyrell Shavers

Mecole Hardman had a couple of drops in Week 2, which opened the door for Trent Sherfield who stood out against the Browns. As impressive as he was, Hardman's ability to help on returns helps since the WR6 won't be asked to do much outside of special teams.

Tight End (3)

Dalton Kincaid

Dawson Knox

Jackson Hawes

Notable cuts: Keleki Latu

There's not much drama here, since the Bills have three starting-caliber tight ends. Keleki Latu is one to watch after an impressive offseason. Buffalo might need to find a spot for him, since other teams will be interested should he hit waivers.

Offensive Line (9)

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Jude Bowry lines up for a play against the Carolina Panthers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dion Dawkins

Alec Anderson

Connor McGovern

O'Cyrus Torrence

Spencer Brown

Chase Lundt

Austin Corbett

Jude Bowry

Lloyd Cushenberry

Notable cuts: Ar'Maj Reed-Adams, Sedrick Van Pran-Granger

Alec Anderson starts the year as the starter at left guard, while the rest of the O-line remains the same. The only change would be if Connor McGovern's injury lingers into the preseason, at which point, Lloyd Cushenberry would be the starter. Jude Bowry struggled in the win over Cleveland, but he's still a lock.

Defensive Line (6)

Ed Oliver

Deone Walker

T.J. Sanders

Greg Gaines

Zane Durant

Landon Jackson

Notable cuts: DeWayne Carter

Suspended: Phidarian Mathis

This might be the most concerning group on the depth chart and even the addition of Greg Gaines did little to improve things this weekend. Don't be surprised if the Bills keep a close eye on nose tackles who hit the waiver wire.

EDGE (5)

Buffalo Bills EDGE Bradley Chubb warms up before a pre-season game against the Carolina Panthers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Greg Rousseau

Bradley Chubb

T.J. Parker

Michael Hoecht

Javon Solomon

Notable cuts: Mike Danna

Mike Danna has the experience edge, but Javon Solomon has flashed enough to warrant a spot on the 53-man roster. He won't be heavy in the rotation with the talent ahead of him, but Solomon could be a special teams ace and has looked far more comfortable in Jim Leonhard's defense.

Inside Linebacker (4)

Terrel Bernard

Dorian Williams

Kaleb Elarms-Orr

Joe Andreesen

Notable cuts: Keonta Jenkins

Joe Andreesen had a game to remember against the Browns, which puts him back in control for the fourth and final spot at inside linebacker. Keonta Jenkins has proven to be a capable player, so he could still change this during the next week.

Cornerback (6)

Christian Benford

Maxwell Hairston

Davison Igbinosun

Dee Alford

Kani Walker

Jordan Hancock

Notable cuts: Toriano Pride Jr., Te'Cory Couch

Undrafted free agent Kani Walker makes the team as does second-year player Jordan Hancock. What really helps Hancock make it is his versatility to play both corner and safety.

Safety (5)

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin returns an interception as Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Austin Barber. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cole Bishop

C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Damar Hamlin

Jalon Kilgore

Sam Franklin Jr.

Notable cuts: Geno Stone, Jordan Dunbar

Damar Hamlin gave up a big play, but also had an interception this weekend. He edges out Geno Stone, although that could go either way. In the end, the coaching staff seems higher on Hamlin.

Specialist (3)

Tyler Bass, K

Tommy Doman Jr., P

Reid Ferguson, LS

Notable cuts: Mitch Wishnowsky

Tyler Bass connected on a 52-yarder, but it barely made it through the uprights. The concerns surrounding him won't go away yet, but the Bills are sold. He's joined by rookie punter Tommy Doman and returning long snapper Reid Ferguson.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —