Skip to main content
Bills Central

Buffalo Bills' 53-Man Roster Prediction Entering Preseason Week 3

There will be some difficult decisions made as the Buffalo Bills trim their roster to 53 players.
Randy Gurzi|
Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady looks on from the sidelines during the first half against the Carolina Panthers.
Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady looks on from the sidelines during the first half against the Carolina Panthers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this story:

Buffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings

Week 2 of the NFL preseason is behind us and the Buffalo Bills are coming off another impressive win. This Saturday, they defeated the Cleveland Browns 31-7 and had players all throughout the depth chart show they can help contribute to an NFL team.

Still, there are only 53 spots available, so there will surely be some talented players who get waived ahead of the season opener. There is still time for those on the bubble to make an impact, but with the preseason finale coming on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, time is running low.

With only one exhibition game remaining, here's a prediction for the Bills' 53-man roster, which includes Buffalo exposing some talented players to waivers.

Quarterback (2)

  • Josh Allen
  • Kyle Allen

Notable cuts: Shane Buechele

Kyle Allen has silenced the doubters with a strong preseason performance. He's proven to be a quality QB2 and forces Shane Buechele off the roster, even though Buechele has also played very well.

Running Back (4)

  • James Cook
  • Ray Davis
  • Ty Johnson
  • Ben VanSumeren

Notable cuts: Frank Gore Jr., Ian Wheeler, Jackson Acker

Keeping Ian Wheeler as the primary backup to James Cook is incredibly tempting after his preseason performance, especially when considering the salary savings if they kept him over Ty Johnson. In the end, the Bills will probably play it safe and hope Wheeler and Frank Gore Jr. will be available for the practice squad.

Wide Receiver (6)

Cleveland Browns safety Donovan McMillon tackles Buffalo Bills wide receiver Trent Sherfield.
Cleveland Browns safety Donovan McMillon tackles Buffalo Bills wide receiver Trent Sherfield. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
  • D.J. Moore
  • Khalil Shakir
  • Keon Coleman
  • Joshua Palmer
  • Skyler Bell
  • Mecole Hardman Jr.

Notable cuts: Trent Sherfield
PUP: Tyrell Shavers

Mecole Hardman had a couple of drops in Week 2, which opened the door for Trent Sherfield who stood out against the Browns. As impressive as he was, Hardman's ability to help on returns helps since the WR6 won't be asked to do much outside of special teams.

Tight End (3)

  • Dalton Kincaid
  • Dawson Knox
  • Jackson Hawes

Notable cuts: Keleki Latu

There's not much drama here, since the Bills have three starting-caliber tight ends. Keleki Latu is one to watch after an impressive offseason. Buffalo might need to find a spot for him, since other teams will be interested should he hit waivers.

Offensive Line (9)

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Jude Bowry lines up for a play against the Carolina Panthers.
Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Jude Bowry lines up for a play against the Carolina Panthers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
  • Dion Dawkins
  • Alec Anderson
  • Connor McGovern
  • O'Cyrus Torrence
  • Spencer Brown
  • Chase Lundt
  • Austin Corbett
  • Jude Bowry
  • Lloyd Cushenberry

Notable cuts: Ar'Maj Reed-Adams, Sedrick Van Pran-Granger

Alec Anderson starts the year as the starter at left guard, while the rest of the O-line remains the same. The only change would be if Connor McGovern's injury lingers into the preseason, at which point, Lloyd Cushenberry would be the starter. Jude Bowry struggled in the win over Cleveland, but he's still a lock.

Defensive Line (6)

  • Ed Oliver
  • Deone Walker
  • T.J. Sanders
  • Greg Gaines
  • Zane Durant
  • Landon Jackson

Notable cuts: DeWayne Carter
Suspended: Phidarian Mathis

This might be the most concerning group on the depth chart and even the addition of Greg Gaines did little to improve things this weekend. Don't be surprised if the Bills keep a close eye on nose tackles who hit the waiver wire.

EDGE (5)

Buffalo Bills EDGE Bradley Chubb warms up before a pre-season game against the Carolina Panthers.
Buffalo Bills EDGE Bradley Chubb warms up before a pre-season game against the Carolina Panthers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
  • Greg Rousseau
  • Bradley Chubb
  • T.J. Parker
  • Michael Hoecht
  • Javon Solomon

Notable cuts: Mike Danna

Mike Danna has the experience edge, but Javon Solomon has flashed enough to warrant a spot on the 53-man roster. He won't be heavy in the rotation with the talent ahead of him, but Solomon could be a special teams ace and has looked far more comfortable in Jim Leonhard's defense.

Inside Linebacker (4)

  • Terrel Bernard
  • Dorian Williams
  • Kaleb Elarms-Orr
  • Joe Andreesen

Notable cuts: Keonta Jenkins

Joe Andreesen had a game to remember against the Browns, which puts him back in control for the fourth and final spot at inside linebacker. Keonta Jenkins has proven to be a capable player, so he could still change this during the next week.

Cornerback (6)

  • Christian Benford
  • Maxwell Hairston
  • Davison Igbinosun
  • Dee Alford
  • Kani Walker
  • Jordan Hancock

Notable cuts: Toriano Pride Jr., Te'Cory Couch

Undrafted free agent Kani Walker makes the team as does second-year player Jordan Hancock. What really helps Hancock make it is his versatility to play both corner and safety.

Safety (5)

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin returns an interception as Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Austin Barber.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin returns an interception as Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Austin Barber. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
  • Cole Bishop
  • C.J. Gardner-Johnson
  • Damar Hamlin
  • Jalon Kilgore
  • Sam Franklin Jr.

Notable cuts: Geno Stone, Jordan Dunbar

Damar Hamlin gave up a big play, but also had an interception this weekend. He edges out Geno Stone, although that could go either way. In the end, the coaching staff seems higher on Hamlin.

Specialist (3)

  • Tyler Bass, K
  • Tommy Doman Jr., P
  • Reid Ferguson, LS

Notable cuts: Mitch Wishnowsky

Tyler Bass connected on a 52-yarder, but it barely made it through the uprights. The concerns surrounding him won't go away yet, but the Bills are sold. He's joined by rookie punter Tommy Doman and returning long snapper Reid Ferguson.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.