Buffalo Bills 53-Man Roster Prediction Entering Preseason Week 2
In this story:
One preseason game is behind us and we now know a little more about the Buffalo Bills ahead of the 2026 season.
The main takeaway from this game is that their offense looks to have more speed in it with DJ Moore and Joe Brady does seem ready to focus more on the aerial attack. Defensively, Jim Leonhard fared well in his debut, especially with the starters on the field.
Of course, the main goal of the preseason is figuring out who will make the initial 53-man roster. There's still plenty of time before final cuts are made, but here's a prediction of how that roster will look.
Quarterback (2)
- Josh Allen
- Kyle Allen
Notable cuts: Shane Buechele
Kyle Allen hasn't had a great camp but he erased a lot of doubt on Saturday. He finished 14-of-16 for 108 yards and should secure the QB2 spot.
Running Back (4)
- James Cook
- Ray Davis
- Ty Johnson
- Ben VanSumeren
Notable cuts: Frank Gore Jr., Ian Wheeler, Jackson Acker
Ian Wheeler and Frank Gore Jr. played well in Week 1 and could wind up stealing a spot. To do this, however, they both need to continue to stand out over the next two preseason games. For now, they're still on the outside.
Wide Receiver (6)
- D.J. Moore
- Khalil Shakir
- Keon Coleman
- Joshua Palmer
- Skyler Bell
- Mecole Hardman, Jr.
PUP: Tyrell Shavers
Keon Coleman had a solid outing and could unseat Joshua Palmer as the WR3. Skyler Bell has yet to make his season debut but is a lock for the team. Mecole Hardman Jr. takes the WR6 spot, but his work as a return man is his key to making it.
Tight End (3)
- Dalton Kincaid
- Dawson Knox
- Jackson Hawes
No surprises at all at tight end with the top three spots the same as a year ago. This is one of the stronger groups on the roster since all three players can feasibly start.
Offensive Line (9)
- Dion Dawkins
- Alec Anderson
- Connor McGovern
- O'Cyrus Torrence
- Spencer Brown
- Chase Lundt
- Austin Corbett
- Jude Bowry
- Lloyd Cushenberry
Notable cuts: Ar'Maj Reed-Adams, Sedrick Van Pran-Granger
Buffalo could go with 10 players on the offensive line and the health of Connor McGovern will play a factor in that. If he's not ready to play in Week 1, they could keep Sedrick Van Pran-Granger with Lloyd Cushenberry starting. For now, we assume he will be fine and Buffalo goes with one backup center.
Defensive Line (5)
- Ed Oliver
- Deone Walker
- T.J. Sanders
- Zane Durant
- Landon Jackson
Notable cuts: DeWayne Carter
Suspended: Phidarian Mathis
Buffalo goes thin at this position but there will be plenty of packages with two defensive tackles and two outside linebackers in a modified nickel formation. They would love to get DeWayne Carter back for extra depth on the practice squad.
EDGE (6)
- Greg Rousseau
- Bradley Chubb
- T.J. Parker
- Michael Hoecht
- Javon Solomon
- Mike Danna
Both Mike Danna and Javon Solomon stood out on Saturday. Solomon looked far more confident in Leonhard's scheme and Danna recorded two sacks.
Inside Linebacker (4)
- Terrel Bernard
- Dorian Williams
- Kaleb Elarms-Orr
- Keonta Jenkins
Notable cuts: Joe Andreesen
Joe Andreesen and Keonta Jenkins will fight for the final spot at inside linebacker and it could go either way. Right now, the coverage skill for Jenkins gives him an edge.
Cornerback (6)
- Christian Benford
- Maxwell Hairston
- Davison Igbinosun
- Dee Alford
- Kani Walker
- Jordan Hancock
Notable cuts: Toriano Pride Jr.
Kani Walker has been a star during camp and recorded an interception against Carolina, locking up a spot ahead of Toriano Pride Jr. They also keep Jordan Hancock as a nickel back who has the ability to play safety as well.
Safety (5)
- Cole Bishop
- C.J. Gardner-Johnson
- Damar Hamlin
- Jalon Kilgore
- Sam Franklin Jr.
Notable cuts: Geno Stone, Jordan Dunbar
Geno Stone has plenty of experience but the Bills have more faith in Damar Hamlin. That makes Stone a tough cut but they're committed to Sam Franklin as a special teams ace and Jalon Kilgore has put together a great camp.
Specialist (3)
- Tyler Bass, K
- Tommy Doman Jr., P
- Reid Ferguson, LS
Notable cuts: Mitch Wishnowsky
Tyler Bass missed a 44-yard attempt, which led to early concerns. He shook the rust off after that and finished 3-of-4. Buffalo didn't have a punt in the game, but eventually, Tommy Doman will prove why they used a late-round pick to bring him in.
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.