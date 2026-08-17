Buffalo Bills 53-Man Roster Prediction Entering Preseason Week 2

One preseason game is behind us and we now know a little more about the Buffalo Bills ahead of the 2026 season.

The main takeaway from this game is that their offense looks to have more speed in it with DJ Moore and Joe Brady does seem ready to focus more on the aerial attack. Defensively, Jim Leonhard fared well in his debut, especially with the starters on the field.

Of course, the main goal of the preseason is figuring out who will make the initial 53-man roster. There's still plenty of time before final cuts are made, but here's a prediction of how that roster will look.

Quarterback (2)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Kyle Allen runs with the ball aginst the Carolina Panthers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Allen

Kyle Allen

Notable cuts: Shane Buechele

Kyle Allen hasn't had a great camp but he erased a lot of doubt on Saturday. He finished 14-of-16 for 108 yards and should secure the QB2 spot.

Running Back (4)

James Cook

Ray Davis

Ty Johnson

Ben VanSumeren

Notable cuts: Frank Gore Jr., Ian Wheeler, Jackson Acker

Ian Wheeler and Frank Gore Jr. played well in Week 1 and could wind up stealing a spot. To do this, however, they both need to continue to stand out over the next two preseason games. For now, they're still on the outside.

Wide Receiver (6)

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman warms up before a pre-season game against the Carolina Panthers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

D.J. Moore

Khalil Shakir

Keon Coleman

Joshua Palmer

Skyler Bell

Mecole Hardman, Jr.

PUP: Tyrell Shavers

Keon Coleman had a solid outing and could unseat Joshua Palmer as the WR3. Skyler Bell has yet to make his season debut but is a lock for the team. Mecole Hardman Jr. takes the WR6 spot, but his work as a return man is his key to making it.

Tight End (3)

Dalton Kincaid

Dawson Knox

Jackson Hawes

No surprises at all at tight end with the top three spots the same as a year ago. This is one of the stronger groups on the roster since all three players can feasibly start.

Offensive Line (9)

Dion Dawkins

Alec Anderson

Connor McGovern

O'Cyrus Torrence

Spencer Brown

Chase Lundt

Austin Corbett

Jude Bowry

Lloyd Cushenberry

Notable cuts: Ar'Maj Reed-Adams, Sedrick Van Pran-Granger

Buffalo could go with 10 players on the offensive line and the health of Connor McGovern will play a factor in that. If he's not ready to play in Week 1, they could keep Sedrick Van Pran-Granger with Lloyd Cushenberry starting. For now, we assume he will be fine and Buffalo goes with one backup center.

Defensive Line (5)

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker reacts to getting a sack with OLB Greg Rousseau. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ed Oliver

Deone Walker

T.J. Sanders

Zane Durant

Landon Jackson

Notable cuts: DeWayne Carter

Suspended: Phidarian Mathis

Buffalo goes thin at this position but there will be plenty of packages with two defensive tackles and two outside linebackers in a modified nickel formation. They would love to get DeWayne Carter back for extra depth on the practice squad.

EDGE (6)

Greg Rousseau

Bradley Chubb

T.J. Parker

Michael Hoecht

Javon Solomon

Mike Danna

Both Mike Danna and Javon Solomon stood out on Saturday. Solomon looked far more confident in Leonhard's scheme and Danna recorded two sacks.

Inside Linebacker (4)

Terrel Bernard

Dorian Williams

Kaleb Elarms-Orr

Keonta Jenkins

Notable cuts: Joe Andreesen

Joe Andreesen and Keonta Jenkins will fight for the final spot at inside linebacker and it could go either way. Right now, the coverage skill for Jenkins gives him an edge.

Cornerback (6)

Buffalo Bills cornerback Jordan Hancock warms up before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Christian Benford

Maxwell Hairston

Davison Igbinosun

Dee Alford

Kani Walker

Jordan Hancock

Notable cuts: Toriano Pride Jr.

Kani Walker has been a star during camp and recorded an interception against Carolina, locking up a spot ahead of Toriano Pride Jr. They also keep Jordan Hancock as a nickel back who has the ability to play safety as well.

Safety (5)

Cole Bishop

C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Damar Hamlin

Jalon Kilgore

Sam Franklin Jr.

Notable cuts: Geno Stone, Jordan Dunbar

Geno Stone has plenty of experience but the Bills have more faith in Damar Hamlin. That makes Stone a tough cut but they're committed to Sam Franklin as a special teams ace and Jalon Kilgore has put together a great camp.

Specialist (3)

Tyler Bass, K

Tommy Doman Jr., P

Reid Ferguson, LS

Notable cuts: Mitch Wishnowsky

Tyler Bass missed a 44-yard attempt, which led to early concerns. He shook the rust off after that and finished 3-of-4. Buffalo didn't have a punt in the game, but eventually, Tommy Doman will prove why they used a late-round pick to bring him in.

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